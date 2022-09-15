Female Disruptor, Karen Nussbaumer Aims to Bring Autonomy & Education to Forefront of Medical Care Through Use of Ultrasound Technology.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Global Healthcare Leader, Karen Nussbaumer, a healthcare diagnostics expert and renowned educator in ultrasound science, founded the Gulf Coast Institute of Vascular Ultrasound in 1999 – the first specialized ultrasound school in the USA. She is the former technical manager of MGH/Harvard Ultrasound where she assisted NASA with putting ultrasound on the space shuttle.

Founder Karen Nussbaumer

Nussbaumer is the founder and co-owner of The CURE Center for Ultrasound Research and Education, a one-of-a-kind, state licensed and nationally accredited ultrasound school in White Plains, NY. CURE offers full body ultrasound training for aspiring Diagnostic Medical Sonographers.

Nussbaumer has lectured at prestigious universities, including Oxford and Harvard, hoping to reduce, what she believes to be, unnecessary, palpation - the use of hands – in disease diagnosis. "When doctors use their hands and fingers to palpate organs such as the ovaries and prostate, instead of using ultrasound technology for diagnosis, disease can be missed. Cancer is on the rise partly because hands/fingers can't see. Ultrasound can. Let's get ultrasound in the hands of doctors so that doctors can stop using their hands."

Nussbaumer's new company, ADOM, the Academy of Diagnostic and Osteopathic Medicine, sets out to expedite this goal by creating and delivering ultrasound education and diagnostics globally, in a virtual platform that anyone, anywhere can access. "Education is a CURE. When you learn that ultrasound is a viable alternative to dangerous CT scans (up to 60K x-rays), you have knowledge to help you make informed decisions about your own healthcare, including choosing ultrasound for diagnosis."

Nussbaumer continues, "Diagnosis without ultrasound is negligence. Nearly every part of the body can be safely assessed, in seconds, with ultrasound."

With ADOM Home Labs, patients can perform their own ultrasounds in the comfort of their own home with tele-education and tele-medicine available to assist. Patients can choose to make a doctor's appointment, go to an ER, or perform an immediate ultrasound at home. Home ultrasound aims to provide the safest, most rapid diagnosis available anywhere.

Nussbaumer plans to offer same day diagnostics and treatment at her emerging company, Currents Medical, Inc. "The ability to have same day diagnostics and treatment is what needs to happen right now. It starts with education."

