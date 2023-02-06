Female Disruptors Announces On-Demand Program, MBA Scholarships, Custom Merch, and More

Now streaming - Female Disruptors UNSTOPPABLE Virtual Series is available On-Demand for FREE or VIP featuring 80+ of the most inspiring women in the world sharing exclusive talks, interviews, and fireside chats, plus a chance to win four MBA scholarships from Ducere Global Business School.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Female Disruptors releases its 2023 UNSTOPPABLE Series https://female-disruptors-virtual-summit-2022.heysummit.com/ , now streaming in both video and audio experience.

"I curated a group of women ranging from rising stars to global leaders in technology, entrepreneurship, and marketing to mental, financial, and sexual wellness to share their path to success and disruption," said Female Disruptors founder, author, and entrepreneur Lisa Buyer.

Female Disruptors invites women from around the world to grab your pink coffee mug, throw on a Female Disruptors' T-shirt, register for your favorite talks, enter to win an MBA, and start binge-watching your future self's course of action.

Activate! Bridging Every Gap

The mission is to reach 1 million women worldwide, providing actionable lessons and hands-on conversations on preventing burnout in branding, finance, law, and sexual wellness.

With recent surveys showing women making up over 10 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs for the first time in history, it's more important than ever to level the playing field and create more opportunities for women. Access to information and resources is the first step toward closing the pay and equality gaps, the CEO and founders gap, and the even the orgasm gap.

The Female Disruptors UNSTOPPABLE VIP All-Access Pass includes:

Ducere's MBA Scholarship Opportunity: Automatically entered into a grand prize giveaway.

On-demand access to the Female Disruptors 2nd Annual Virtual Summit library + private community content.

$100 credit for a web3 identity and website from Unstoppable Domains.

credit for a web3 identity and website from Unstoppable Domains. Lifetime access to Lisa Buyer's Modern PR Secrets course.

Discounts on future Female Disruptors events and collaborations.

Early access to the Female Disruptors NFT collection.

Ducere Global Business School Gives Four MBA Scholarship Opportunities

Female Disruptors can also dive into the world of leadership and innovation with a cutting-edge MBA program at Ducere Global Business school.

"This MBA is double accredited by the University of Valencia and Rome Business School," said Ducere VP of Enterprise Caroline Raffi. "The MBA is recognized as the market leader in career-focused university education, with work-integrated assessments, 100% online-. Students learn from over 250 world leaders, from Presidents to Nobel Prize winners and graduate with a one-week immersion program and cultural tour in Rome."

Sign up now and be a part of the UNSTOPPABLE experience at https://female-disruptors-virtual-summit-2022.heysummit.com/ .

About Female Disruptors:

Female Disruptors is a female-focused brand dedicated to leveling the playing field, giving women their fair share of the spotlight, and reversing ageism, discrimination, and abuse of power. We empower, educate, and onboard women to create an unstoppable future, working with male allies to evolve and revolutionize the future for women.

Created as a magazine by Lisa Buyer in 2019, Female Disruptors has become a movement, building community and making a difference through education, collaboration, and inspiration.

