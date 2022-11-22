Female Disruptors Announces UNSTOPPABLE 2023 Virtual Summit Tickets, Speakers, Awards

The theme: UNSTOPPABLE. Female Disruptors Announces its 2nd Annual Virtual Summit tickets are officially on sale for January 18, 2023. More than 30+ diverse and multi-generational speakers from around the globe. Pink Friday (the new Black Friday) tickets are on sale for a special $197 until November 30th. Buying a ticket during this Pink Friday promotion includes access to a private library of Female Disruptors' professional content and educational materials.

In light of the recent layoffs from big tech Meta, Twitter and Amazon, Female Disruptors is offering free tickets to those recently laid off.*

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Friday is the new black Friday. Female Disruptors today announced its 2nd Annual Virtual Summit for January 18, 2023. The women-led movement is dedicated to leveling the playing field for the future of females on a mission to promote equality, diversity, and inclusion while reversing ageism, discrimination, and fear of harassment.

Details here https://female-disruptors-virtual-summit-2022.heysummit.com/

Female Disruptors Announces its 2nd Annual Virtual Summit tickets are officially on sale for January 18, 2023. More than 30+ diverse and multi-generational speakers from around the globe. Pink Friday (the new Black Friday) tickets are on sale for a special $197 until November 30th. "Since founding Female Disruptors in 2019, I have been on a mission to help women get the spotlight they deserve and become unstoppable in life," said Lisa Buyer, the founder of Female Disruptors who went from PR agency owner entrepreneur to evangelist and activist in helping the future of females be equitable.

"Since founding Female Disruptors in 2019, I have been on a mission to help women get the spotlight they deserve and become unstoppable in life," said Lisa Buyer, the founder of Female Disruptors who went from PR agency owner entrepreneur to evangelist and activist in helping the future of females be equitable.

"With the help of sponsors and collaborations, I want to make the Female Disruptors Virtual Summit and its resources accessible to all women," said Buyer. "Including those suddenly laid off from the big tech downfall."

Never Feel Invisible Again.

The 2023 Female Disruptors event paves the way for women looking to avoid burnout and depression, connect with joy and creativity, future-proof work, make an impact, level up their relationship with money, create their destiny, and learn the self-leadership secrets from 30+ of the most noteworthy female disruptors, including:

Dr. Sherry Walling - Trauma Therapist, TEDx Speaker, and Author of Touching Two Worlds

- Trauma Therapist, TEDx Speaker, and Author of Touching Two Worlds Julie Voris - Former teacher turned 7-figure Fitness Entrepreneur and Disney addict, Mom of 3

Sarah Nally - She Evolves Founder, Nurture Her Co-Founder and Chief Design Officer ASB Bank in New Zealand , Mom of 2

ASB Debra Albert - Lean In Network, NYC, and Future of Work advisor dedicated to reversing ageism in the workplace

- Lean In Network, NYC, and Future of Work advisor dedicated to reversing ageism in the workplace Erin Holloway - Prime Trust President, aka Momma Bear of Crypto , ENTJ , and Single CEO Mom of Two

ENTJ Michelle Abbs - Web3 Equity and Tuttle Tribe NFT Founder

Natalie Demary - CryptoFemme Founder and Army Military Captain, the future is female, and the future is crypto

CryptoFemme Krys Burnette - Boss Beauties VP Web3 Strategy & Culture and TEDx speaker

And the Female Disruptors Award Goes to…

Giving girls and women the recognition they deserve, the 2022 Female Disruptors awards included:

The Female Disruptors 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award - Suzanne Somers

Female Disruptor of the Year 2022 - Cathy Hackl

Female Disruptors Mom of the Year Katie Wells -Wellness Mama and Wellnesse founder

Female Disruptors MVPs of 2022 include Mandy McEwen, Fernanda Boccard, Rhonda Britton, Whitney Freya, AmyK Hutchens, Gi Gi O'Brien, and Amanda Goetz, Tymi Howard, Charline Li, Joline Rivera.

Accepting Nominations!

Do you have a Female Disruptor to nominate? Enter here for the 2023 nomination to be announced on January 18, 2023. Submit here.

Big tech layoff tickets free tickets apply here

Thank you to our supporting sponsors who support the future of females. Goat Social Media, eReleases, Social Media Pro, Wellnesse, Women in Web3, and The Buyer Group.

For media inquiries, contact Lisa Buyer, [email protected], 561-703-8555

Ticket information https://www.femaledisruptors.com/ or https://female-disruptors-virtual-summit-2022.heysummit.com/

SOURCE Female Disruptors