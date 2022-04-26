Female Disruptors Launches $FEMcoin CryptoCurrency Now on Rally

Move over APECoin; the FEMCoin is here - the first crypto coin dedicated to supporting the future of female equality, diversity, and inclusion regardless of gender or generation. Lisa Buyer, PR entrepreneur, author, and founder of the women-led organization Female Disruptors, announces the $FEM Coin with a mission and vision to support the future of females.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Female Disruptors announces its cryptocurrency called $FEM Coin https://rally.io/creator/FEM/ , available on the Rally platform. Created as an extension to Female Disruptor, the $FEM Coin is a social token that enables transactions, access, and more creative innovations for the Female Disruptors economy and community.

"While it's encouraging to see entrepreneur celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Randi Zuckerberg and women-led NFT collections like Boss Beauties and MyBFFs use their platforms to empower women, we have a long way to go - 'together we are better," said Buyer. The $FEM coin helps support the mission and vision of Female Disruptors for all women-led organizations aligned with leveling up the playing fields. Female Disruptors is an organization founded by Lisa Buyer in 2019, dedicated to shining the spotlight on women disrupting and sharing the superpowers on how to level the playing fields for all women and non-binaries. $FEM Coin is a Social Token used to engage the crypto extension of the Female Disruptors' brand.

"I am proud to announce our female-focused digital economy and community where each generation is encouraged to learn from each other," said Buyer, author and former PR agency owner who founded Female Disruptors in 2019 on International Women's Day when she realized females were not getting their fair share of the media spotlight.

Holders of the $FEM coin access female professionals offering mentorship and utilities, education, and opportunities in

Entrepreneurship

Self-leadership

Mental Health and Wellness

Parenting

Fashion

Finances and Crypto

Web 3, Metaverse and NFTs

PR and Marketing

Alarming Stats Impacting Women

Globally, women, on average, earn only 68 percent of what men are paid for the same work. In the United States in 2020, women earned 84 percent of what men earned, according to a Pew Research Center.

Another stat shows female CEOs get a dismal two percent of all venture capital, and Minority Founders get less than one percent.

Buyer looks to change that and reach one million women and non-binaries in 2022. The mission is to impact the brutal statistics plaguing women in every industry and generation, including the pay gap, gender gap, founder's gap, ageism, sexual harassment, equal rights, racism, sexism, and abuse of power.

Women-led brands - together, we are better.

The $FEM coin helps support the mission and vision of Female Disruptors for all women-led organizations aligned with leveling up the playing fields.

"Men and society need to be modern-day educated and, in a way, rehabilitated to take on a new mindset for what women and non-binaries can accomplish and how to level the playing fields," said Buyer. "Women, especially women of color and LGBTQ, are at a complete disadvantage and carry a greater burden regarding stress, financial security, and access to equal opportunities."

Who Should Invest in the $FEM Coin?

Anyone can buy and hold the $FEM coins to ignite the mission and vision of Female Disruptors that began in 2019. The creator coins can also be used to access educational programs and events that come packed with utility and community to participate in the future of females.

‍This is your invitation to buy, join, be a part of, and grow $FEM.

The $FEM coin will ultimately change the playing field and reverse history for the future of females.

About the Rally Network

Rally is a Web3 platform that enables creators to build independent communities with their fans through social tokens and NFTs.

For more information, visit rally.io

About Female Disruptors

Female Disruptors https://www.femaledisruptors.com/ is an organization founded by Lisa Buyer in 2019. Past virtual experiences included Boss Beauties Lisa Mayer, world-renowned Metaverse Author / Speaker Cathy Hackl, Charlene Li, Wellness Mama Katie Wells, and Playboy's Chief Brand Officer Rachel Webber.

For media inquiries, partnerships, collaborations, sponsorships, investors or internships, contact Lisa Buyer

