Female Disruptors Virtual Summit - A Step to Level the Playing Field for Women

In its second year, Female Disruptors has added MBA Scholarships, FREE ticket options, and internationally recognized female disruptor Sandy Carter to keynote speakers.

This 2023 program features exclusive added benefits, including a chance for attendees to win four MBA scholarship opportunities from Ducere Business School , a world-class global business school.

Sandy Carter Joins Female Disruptors as Keynote Speaker From TEDx, SXSW, CES, and now Female Disruptors, internationally bejeweled Senior VP & Channel Chief at Unstoppable Domains and founder of Women in Web3, Sandy Carter, is joining the Web3 keynote roster.

The Female Disruptors UNSTOPPABLE event features

30+ influential and diverse women from GENZ to Boomers

35+ talks on relevant topics curated to help the future of females be unstoppable .

All Access Passes are available to purchase online for $299 - including all recordings and exclusive benefits.

A limited FREE track.

Underlines Higher Education for Women

This one-of-a-kind female-founded and focused event brings education to the forefront by offering scholarships to women attendees, crypto domains, free premium sessions, and top panels in every sector of business, from crypto to health/wellness.

"Female Disruptors is a global brand dedicated to creating equitable and inclusive opportunities for women through education, empowerment, and inspiration," said Female Disruptors' Founder, PR Entrepreneur and Author Lisa Buyer.

"Our goal is to reach one million women this year and make our content more accessible. We could not do it without sponsors and partners, with special gratitude to Ducere Business School and partners. With their support, we can offer more women the opportunity for inclusion in our events without income barriers," continued Buyer.

Other sponsors include Goat Social Media, Social Media Pros

Female Disruptors UNSTOPPABLE categories include:

"F" is for FEMINISM Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

HER STATE Mental health and wellness

SHE MEANS BUSINESS in MarCom - Digital Marketing, PR, and Social Media

GROW GIRL - Empower and Transform

SHE CEO - Leadership is Your LOVE Language

GOLD DIGGER - Women, Law, and Money

TECH QUEENS - Web3, Metaverse, NFTs, and Beyond

Sandy Carter Joins Female Disruptors as Keynote Speaker

From TEDx, SXSW, CES, and now Female Disruptors, internationally bejeweled Senior VP & Channel Chief at Unstoppable Domains and founder of Women in Web3, Sandy Carter, is joining the Web3 keynote roster.

Limited FREE Ticket Option Gives More Women a Chance to Participate

Signing up for the Female Disruptors FREEmium experience offers access to Sandy Carter's keynote plus the SHE Means Business Track highlighting disruption in digital marketing, public relations, and social media.

About Ducere Global Business School

Ducere Global Business School is a recognized leader in university–enterprise collaborations to design and deliver degrees that have real career impact. Ducere partners with major universities across four continents, global corporations, government departments, NGOs, and as a member of the AACSB, Clinton Foundation, United Nations, and various global chambers. Ensuring that programs are current, relevant, and industry connections.

Ducere has a mission of both business and philanthropy and has funded and supported the activities of the Ducere Foundation across 27 African nations. With offices in the United States, Australia, the UK, and Africa, Ducere constantly strives to promote global equity and access to education.

About Female Disruptors

Female Disruptors https://www.femaledisruptors.com/ is a female-focused brand that aims to level the playing field, give women their fair share of the spotlight and reverse ageism, discrimination, and abuse of power.

What started as a magazine by Lisa Buyer in 2019 is now a movement building community and making a difference through education, collaboration, and inspiration.

