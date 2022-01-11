Female Disruptors Virtual Summit Adds VIP Track: 'Women in the Metaverse'

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Buyer Group Founder, Lisa Buyer announces the 'Women in the Metaverse VIP Day ' https://femaledisruptors.heysummit.com/ on January 18, 2022, as part of the 'Female Disruptors' Summit, a virtual event offering all genders a day of community, education, and empowerment. Tuesday's VIP sessions are designed to pave the way for more women to enter the next generation of the internet.

Lisa Buyer kicks off her ambitious goal to educate over 1 million women about the opportunities in the metaverse with a VIP-only offering within the Female Disruptors Virtual Summit 'Women in the Metaverse' hosts some of the top technology leaders in Virtual and Augmented Reality, Cryptocurrency, NFTs, DeFi, and Web 3.0Left to Right - Lisa Buyer, Paige Dansinger, Lisa Mayer, Erikan Obotetukudo, Cathy Hackl, Swan Sit, Artsy Marie, Cathryn Lavery, Navah Berg, Samantha Wolfe, Fernanda Boc Lisa Buyer is an entrepreneur, author, podcast host and founder of Female Disruptors with a mission to spotlight women disrupting in their space. She was part of the first team to teach live yoga classes in Virtual Reality. Her books include Social PR Secrets, Digital Detox Secrets. Most recently Lisa and her daughter Kennedy tapped into their artist superpowers on a soon to be unveiled NFT collection inspired by female Buddha.

Attendees will learn how to develop a metaverse brand strategy, discover the potential financial advantages of digital assets, tap into the immersive creator economy, and gain the self-leadership secrets from the most powerful female disruptors in the virtual world.

"The Metaverse VIP event is a natural extension of Female Disruptors. This massive technology shift offers tremendous new opportunities for women to make an impact - whether they are joining the workforce or looking to make a career change," said Lisa Buyer, Founder and CEO of Female Disruptors.

"Only 16% of NFT artists are women, who have accounted for just 5% of NFT sales," according to Arctactics.

"Female Disruptors is spotlighting women disrupting in the metaverse and inspire more to tap into the opportunity,'' said Buyer.

Speakers at the VIP Event include:

Cathy Hackl (Keynote) - Known as the Godmother of the Metaverse and Chief Metaverse Officer, Cathy has been featured on 60 minutes, CNBC, and Vogue.

Tickets to the Women in the Metaverse VIP Event are $129 at https://femaledisruptors.heysummit.com/ .

VIP guests will get early access to a Female Disruptors NFT collection.

Details to be announced.

