Female Disruptors Virtual Summit Announces 25 Speakers, NFTs, and Cyber Week Perks

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Put that crown on, queens! Calling all female professionals looking to take charge of their future-proof financial freedom, increase visibility, and become unstoppable in a post-pandemic world. Author, Speaker, and CEO of Female Disruptors Lisa Buyer announces the first annual Female Disruptors Virtual Summit scheduled for January 19th, 2022.

Put that crown on, queens! Calling all female professionals looking to take charge of their future-proof financial freedom, increase visibility, and become unstoppable in a post-pandemic world. Author, Speaker, and CEO of Female Disruptors Lisa Buyer announces the first annual Female Disruptors Virtual Summit scheduled for January 19th, 2022. Founded by Lisa Buyer in 2019, Female Disruptors is a movement, magazine, and now a virtual summit on January 19, 2022, with an exclusive female NFT collection. The event paves the way for women looking to avoid burnout and depression, connect with joy, make an impact, level up their relationship with money, create their own destiny, and learn the self-leadership secrets from 25+ of the most powerful female disruptors, including:

The event paves the way for women looking to avoid burnout and depression, connect with joy, make an impact, level up their relationship with money, create their own destiny, and learn the self-leadership secrets from 25+ of the most powerful female disruptors, including:

Cathy Hackl - The Godmother of the Metaverse

- The Godmother of the Metaverse Katie Wells - Wellness Mama

- Wellness Mama Rhonda Britten - Author and Coach Education "Fearless Living"

- Author and Coach Education "Fearless Living" Ai Addyson - Best Selling Disruptor

- Best Selling Disruptor Whitney Freya - Author of 30 Days to Unstoppable.

Topics include health/wellness, emerging technologies, self-leadership, empowerment, entrepreneurship, blockchain/crypto, and parenting. The summit will be a virtual space packed with giving, sharing, cultivating, supporting, coaching, actionable advice, inspiration, wisdom, and support.

The event elevates women regardless of age, status, race, or gender. It is a virtual and sacred space packed with a community-centric vibe; giving, sharing, cultivating, supporting, coaching, actionable advice, inspiration, wisdom, and support, women who will be paying it forward.

Women represent only 5% of the NFT space, and less than women represent 26% of CEO titles on LinkedIn. Statistics also show that stress and burnout are affecting more women than men.

Tickets: Free or VIP available here https://femaledisruptors.heysummit.com/

Sign up now for CyberWeek pricing and special perks for $69 through December 3rd, December for $99, January for $129.

Early RSVPs will get early access to the soon-to-be-announced Female Disruptors NFT collection-themed female buddha.

Why Female Disruptors?

Women from every generation are suffering for different reasons. Ageism, depression, anxiety, burnout, sexual harassment, unequal pay, bullying, narcissism, favoritism, and discrimination are real issues stopping women.

"We're tired of ageism.

"We're tired of the gender pay gap.

"We're tired of poor education for girls and women.

"We're tired of the lack of equity in the entrepreneurial space.

"We're tired of women starting their businesses with their life savings because no one will loan them the kind of money they lend men.

"So, let's do something about it," said Buyer.

What triggered me to launch Female Disruptors?

"The jaw-dropping reality of the #MeToo movement highlighted by Matt Lauer getting fired because of his abuse of power, the example of female courage and inspiration from HBO series Big Little Lies and now the post-pandemic set-back women are suffering from across the globe," said Buyer.

"Earlier this year I gave all my clients 30 days notice to focus on growing Female Disruptors to a global brand.

"The goal is to help spotlight women's wisdom regardless of age, status, race, or gender," said Buyer, an entrepreneur, PR agency owner, and nominated for Forbes/Know Your Value 50 Over 50 list.

Sponsors include; The Story Team, Goat Social, and The Buyer Group. Watch for more sponsors, speakers, and event news.

Media Inquiries contact Lisa Buyer, 5617038555, [email protected]

Ticket information https://femaledisruptors.heysummit.com/

Sponsor and Speaker information https://www.femaledisruptors.com/virtualsummit

SOURCE The Buyer Group