Female Entreprenuer Aims to Disrupt Traditional Tourism with New Mobile App BARDEUM: Don't Just See the Sites; Step Inside Their Stories

An unusual set of circumstances led to Mercer creating the new mobile app BARDEUM - the only audiovisual experience which allows users to be guided through a historical site by stepping inside the story of a true event. Instead of dry, boring facts on plaques, visitors are immersed inside a story written by the world's bestselling and award-winning storytellers.

Like the travelling bard, BARDEUM aims to make your visit to historical sites informative, captivating & unforgettable. Amanda Mercer, climbing the Leaning Tower of Pisa

Four months before leading a team of six women to swim a double crossing of the English Channel – to raise funds for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) research – Mercer was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. The team completed their swim 16 days after Mercer's last round of chemotherapy. They set a world record and raised over $120,000. After the swim and 6 weeks of radiation, a scan showed an incidental finding of a brain aneurism. Mercer underwent a craniotomy. The surgeon indicated that the aneurism was ready to burst. In a strange twist of fate, breast cancer had saved Mercer's life.

Following these extraordinary events, Mercer and her family decided life should no longer be put off for the future. They began to travel. Too frequently, Mercer felt disappointment when visiting some of the world's bucket list destinations. Audio guides, comprised of facts and data, failed to keep her attention; and private tours were either filled, did not fit within their schedule were too expensive; or sometimes even gave inaccurate information. After doing her own research and sharing these stories with her family, the experiences became far more enjoyable.

Realizing that everyone learns better through storytelling, Mercer developed BARDEUM to allow all visitors to get a history lesson disguised within a captivating story, on their own device, on their own schedule and at a reasonable cost.

Initially scheduled to launch in March 2020, but delayed by the pandemic, the new 2021 experiences include:

ROME

CIRCUS MAXIMUS. The Charioteer , written by 6x NYT bestselling author Margaret George and narrated by George Blagden ( Vikings, Versailles ) .

, written by 6x and narrated by . COLOSSEUM. Blood and Sand , written by No. 1 bestselling author Simon Scarrow and narrated by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje ( Oz, Lost, Farming).

, written by and narrated PALATINE HILL – IMPERIAL PALACE. The Sibylline Prophecy , written by bestselling author Simon Turney and narrated by Philip Stevens ( Lapwing ) .

, written by and narrated by . ROMAN FORUM. The Death of Cornelia, written by BARDEUM founder Amanda Mercer and narrated by Dan John Miller (Leatherheads).

FLORENCE

HISTORIC CENTER WALKING TOUR. The Unveiling of Michelangelo's David, written by award-winning author and art historian Laura Morelli and narrated by Dan John Miller.

VERSAILLES

KING'S GRAND APARTMENTS. Decadence & Diversions , narrated by Leslie Carroll writing as Juliet Grey (The Marie Antoinette Trilogy).

, narrated by (The Marie Antoinette Trilogy). QUEEN'S SUITE. Revolution Comes to Versailles, narrated by Leslie Carroll writing as Juliet Grey.

LONDON

HYDE PARK . The Great Exhibition , written by Elizabeth Macneal ( The Doll Factory ) and narrated by Tuppence Middleton ( Downton Abbey ).

. , written by and narrated by KENSINGTON GARDENS. Tales of a Mistress in the Georgian Court , written by Tracy Borman ( King's Mistress, Queen's Servant ) and narrated by Flora Montgomery ( Endeavor ).

, written by and narrated by ( ). ST. JAMES'S PARK. Death of a King: The Path to Execution, written by Lord Charles Spencer (Killers of the King, The White Ship) and narrated by Anthony Howell (Selfridges).

WASHINGTON D.C.

THOMAS JEFFERSON MEMORIAL. To Begin the World Again , written by Laura Kamoie ( America's First daughter ) .

, written by . KOREAN WAR MEMORIAL. Unforgotten , written by Hampton Sides ( On Desperate Ground ).

, written by ). FRANKLIN DELANO ROOSEVELT MEMORIAL. Courage & Determination , written by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist H.W. Brands ( Traitor to His Class ) .

, written by . VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL. Behind Enemy Lines , written by bestselling author Eric Blehm ( Legend ) .

, written by . WASHINGTON MONUMENT. Retiring Becomes Him , written by Pulitzer-Prize winning author Edward J. Larson ( Franklin & Washington ).

, written by WWII MEMORIAL. Field of Fire, written by award winning journalist Gregory A. Freeman (The Forgotten 500).

There is much more information at www.BARDEUM.com.

The app is free on iOS and Android. Experiences range between $3.99 and $4.99 per download. Promo codes available to media.

