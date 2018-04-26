Female Executives Lauded at 11th Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia

Ms Doris Ho, President & Chief Executive Officer of Magsaysay Group of Companies was presented with the Seatrade Personality of the Year Award and Ms Katie Men, Managing Director of Iseaco Investment Pte Ltd was awarded the Seatrade Young Person of the Year. The Seatrade Lifetime Achievement of the Year Award was presented to Ms Tan Beng Tee, Assistant Chief Executive, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), in recognition of her contribution in developing and promoting Singapore as an International Maritime Centre (IMC).

"In line with the IMO's programme on the Integration of Women in the Maritime Sector, we are especially pleased to have three outstanding female executives winning major Awards this year. The Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia has the very important mission of recognising and honoring outstanding achievements by individuals and companies across the maritime industry," said Chris Hayman, Chairman, Seatrade UBM EMEA.

Apart from these three individual award recipients, Mr Marcel Leidts, Chief Operating Officer, Anglo-Eastern Group Ltd was awarded the inaugural Dedication to the Maritime Industries Award. Winners from the 13 competitive award categories were also unveiled on the night of the presentation ceremony.

The full list of the highly deserving Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia category winners can be found below:

Categories Winners Education & Training Award Singapore Maritime Academy, Singapore Polytechnic Green Shipping Award Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd Technical Innovation Award ClassNK Corporate Social Responsibility Award Thome Group Safety Initiative Award Sembcorp Marine Ltd Ship Manager Award Fleet Management Ltd Ship Owner/Operator Award APL Ports & Terminals Award PSA Singapore (PSA Corporation Ltd) Maritime Law Award Allen & Gledhill LLP Ship Finance Award Stephenson Harwood Ship Repair & Innovation Award Keppel Shipyard Limited Fuel Efficiency Award The China Navigation Company Pte. Ltd Communications at Sea Award Singapore Telecommunications Limited Dedication to the Maritime Industries Award Marcel Liedts Seatrade Young Person of the Year Award Katie Men Seatrade Personality of the Year Award Doris Ho Seatrade Lifetime Achievement Award Tan Beng Tee

For more information, please contact:

Daphne Yuen Joelle Quah

Phone Number: +65-6233-6754 Phone Number: +65-6233-6755

Email: daphne.yuen@ubm.com Email: joelle.quah@ubm.com

About UBM plc

UBM plc is the largest pure-play B2B Events organiser in the world. In an increasingly digital world, the value of connecting on a meaningful, human level has never been more important. At UBM, our deep knowledge and passion for the industry sectors we serve allow us to create valuable experiences where people can succeed. At our events, people build relationships, close deals and grow their businesses. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors – from fashion to pharmaceutical ingredients. These global networks, skilled, passionate people and market-leading events provide exciting opportunities for business people to achieve their ambitions.

For more information, go to www.ubm.com; for UBM corporate news, follow us on Twitter at @UBM ,UBM Plc LinkedIn

Please visit www.ubm.com/global-reach/UBM-Asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

About the Singapore Maritime Week 2018 (21st – 27th April 2018)





Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia is held in conjunction with the Singapore Maritime Week 2018 (SMW). SMW is the leading maritime event in Singapore driven by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. SMW gathers the international maritime community in Singapore for a week of conferences, dialogues, exhibitions and social events in celebration of all things maritime. These events reflect the vibrancy and diversity of Singapore as a major international maritime centre.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/female-executives-lauded-at-11th-seatrade-maritime-awards-asia-300636957.html

SOURCE Seatrade Communications

Related Links

http://www.sea-asia.com

