Female-Founded Climate-Tech Startup Launches Mosqitter Mini on Amazon

90%-Effective*, Chemical-Free Mosquito Protection Now Available to Homes Nationwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosqitter, a female-founded climate-tech company specializing in chemical-free mosquito control, today announced the official U.S. launch of Mosqitter® Mini on Amazon. Developed over eight years in collaboration with leading entomologists and universities, Mosqitter Mini delivers up to 90% effectiveness* without the use of sprays, foggers, or toxic repellents.

Designed as a consumer adaptation of professional mosquito systems used by resorts, hotels, and large outdoor venues, Mosqitter Mini introduces a new generation of eco-friendly, science-backed home protection — now accessible to families nationwide through Amazon.

"At Mosqitter, we believe protecting your family from mosquitoes should never come at the cost of your health or the environment," said Anastasiia Romanova, CEO & Co-Founder of Mosqitter. "After years of scientific research and field testing across multiple climates, we are proud to finally make our technology available to every home through Amazon."

From Global Research to Home Protection

Mosqitter was founded with a shared mission: eliminate reliance on chemical insect control while delivering professional-grade effectiveness. Over eight years, the company worked alongside entomologists and research institutions across North America, Europe and Latin America to develop a patented, chemical-free mosquito attraction and capture technology.

Today, Mosqitter holds 24 patents worldwide and has successfully deployed its large-scale B2B systems at resorts, hospitality venues, restaurants, and commercial properties internationally. Mosqitter Mini represents the company's first mass-market consumer product — bringing this same proven technology directly into households.

Strong Backing and International Credibility

Mosqitter's technology and mission have earned backing from international investors, U.S. and European funds, and leading innovation programs from American and global foundations as Google for Startups, World Sustainability Award, supporting sustainability, health, and climate impact. The company operates production and R&D across US and Europe and continues to expand globally in both consumer and professional markets.

With the Amazon launch, Mosqitter takes its next major step in scaling impact directly to households.

Key Product Highlights

Up to 90% reduction in mosquito activity*

Covers up to 1 acre*

Triple attraction technology: light, heat, optional scent

Silent 24/7 suction

2-in-1 Indoor + Outdoor Protection

First-of-Its-Kind Hygiene: Replacement Trapping Nets - a new standard of cleanliness and convenience for families

Breaks mosquito reproduction cycle

Targets harmful flying insects only (mosquitoes, gnats, midges, moths, no-see-ums, horse flies, yellowjackets)

Safe for people, pets, and beneficial insects

Mosqitter Mini is now available for purchase on Amazon U.S. for $199.99, with nationwide delivery.

For more information, visit www.mosqitter.com.

*Based on third-party testing. Optional attractant sold separately.

