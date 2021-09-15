Female-Founded Medtech Company Granted Patent for Mobile Application
Sep 15, 2021, 10:37 ET
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SxanPro, a healthcare supply management technology company, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S Patent No. 11120399 to Ashlea Souffrou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of SxanPro. The patent is directed at the company's mobile scanning technology for UDI barcodes on medical devices. This cements SxanPro's position as the leading provider of mobile inventory management solutions and paves the way for future innovation and expanded service offerings.
U.S Patent No. 11120399 gives SxanPro ownership over the ability to extract the data captured from the UDI barcode, including expiration date, lot number, reference number, product description and manufacturer when scanned in the mobile application.
"Now that the FDA requires medical devices to include a Unique Device Identifier (UDI) barcode, manufacturers have to register their products with more than twenty details specific to that product. Our technology gives any user, whether it is a healthcare facility or a manufacturer, immediate access to this data right from a mobile device," says Souffrou.
The SxanPro technology empowers healthcare facilities to effectively manage their supplies and allows manufacturers to easily keep stock of their inventories, saving countless hours typically spent on manual counts – and frees resources that can be directed at improving patient care.
"SxanPro is a woman-owned business led by Ashlea Souffrou, and this patent establishes her as one of very few leading women who will change healthcare supply management in the years to come. In the last decade, women-only inventors were named to just 4% of patents issued and SxanPro will go far in disrupting current healthcare supply chain practices to provide more meaningful and practical solutions for healthcare organizations," says Erik Tivin, Chairman of the Board at SxanPro.
For more information: Katie White, www.sxanpro.com, [email protected], 616-856-4109
About SxanPro
SxanPro is a healthcare supply management technology company that provides mobile inventory capture solutions to hospitals in order to accurately and digitally capture and manage medical supply in terms of lot numbers, expiration dates, serial numbers, and more. This enables the hospital to easily track and manage inventory without cumbersome manual routines in order to gain control, reduce waste, and free up resources.
SOURCE SxanPro
Share this article