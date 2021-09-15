Female-Founded Medtech Company Granted Patent for Mobile Application

Female-founded Medtech Company, SxanPro, Granted Patent for Mobile Application Tweet this

"Now that the FDA requires medical devices to include a Unique Device Identifier (UDI) barcode, manufacturers have to register their products with more than twenty details specific to that product. Our technology gives any user, whether it is a healthcare facility or a manufacturer, immediate access to this data right from a mobile device," says Souffrou .

The SxanPro technology empowers healthcare facilities to effectively manage their supplies and allows manufacturers to easily keep stock of their inventories, saving countless hours typically spent on manual counts – and frees resources that can be directed at improving patient care.

"SxanPro is a woman-owned business led by Ashlea Souffrou, and this patent establishes her as one of very few leading women who will change healthcare supply management in the years to come. In the last decade, women-only inventors were named to just 4% of patents issued and SxanPro will go far in disrupting current healthcare supply chain practices to provide more meaningful and practical solutions for healthcare organizations," says Erik Tivin , Chairman of the Board at SxanPro.

About SxanPro

SxanPro is a healthcare supply management technology company that provides mobile inventory capture solutions to hospitals in order to accurately and digitally capture and manage medical supply in terms of lot numbers, expiration dates, serial numbers, and more. This enables the hospital to easily track and manage inventory without cumbersome manual routines in order to gain control, reduce waste, and free up resources.

