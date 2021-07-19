Female Founder Liz Kirby Aims to Normalize the CBD Lifestyle

PORTLAND, Maine , July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liz Kirby, female founder of Betoken CBD, a wellness brand on a mission to make adulting easier, just added a new purpose to her passion. That purpose is not only to add value to the lives of her customers by providing easily accessible all-natural supplements and body care products that soothe and calm the mind, body, and soul but also to normalize incorporating the use of CBD-based products into a healthy lifestyle.

The first, and most crucial, step to normalizing CBD is to educate people on what CBD actually is - and most importantly, what CBD isn't. There's a false narrative within the wellness industry and beyond that CBD and THC, the controversial chemical responsible for inducing psychological effects in its consumer, are one and the same.

Therefore, the use of CBD can, by default, carry a negative stigma simply based on this false assumption. Liz aims to educate consumers and provide them accurate information by way of Betoken's interactive website, dynamic social media presence, taking on entrepreneurial leadership roles, and opening a brick-and-mortar store where people can go to get real-life insights on how incorporating CBD into their daily routine can have a meaningful and positive effect on the quality of their lives.

"I saw a need to introduce CBD as an all-natural alternative to more mainstream remedies for everyday ailments, rather than being seen as a diluted version of THC," Liz explains as the motivating factor for bringing Betoken CBD to life.

"My goal was to bridge the gap between what was being said about CBD versus what was actually true about CBD," Liz continues, and to this point, Betoken offers an array of all-natural supplements and body care products that provide relief for consumers.

Visit Betoken CBD in real-life at the Black Box, located at 93 Washington Ave, Unit 4, in Portland, Maine or visit betokencbd.com for their array of all-natural CBD supplements and body care products. Stay in-the-know and read the latest Betoken CBD in the press in BuzzFeed.

ABOUT BETOKEN CBD

Betoken is the only CBD company designed exclusively for grown-ups. What was once a routine morning 5k is now the source of chronic knee pain. Where falling asleep was once a matter of head hitting pillow, it's now a tossing and turning fiasco. Products are formulated to help people sleep, chill, and feel better.

ABOUT LIZ KIRBY

Liz and her husband have two young kids and live in southern Maine. Liz practiced law for three years before she "retired" in 2013 to embark on a series of more creative endeavors. She has been a CBD entrepreneur since 2018.

