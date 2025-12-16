Female Founders Light Up the Holiday Season and Give Back With Donations to Dress for Success

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramy Brook, the contemporary fashion brand known for empowering women through confidence–driven style, co-hosted a Female Founders Holiday Market at the Flagship store on Madison Avenue bringing together an inspiring group of women–led brands for an evening of celebration, connection, and meaningful impact. The event was co-hosted alongside Mandy @ShopMandyTools, and Ilsy Mitch Designs.

Founders Ilyana Mitchell, Ramy Brook and Caroline Blanck at the holiday market to benefit Dress For Success. Female Founders gather at the Holiday Market to benefit Dress for Success.

Goldman Sachs estimates a $1.5 trillion financing gap for women-owned small businesses globally, which has led many female-led brands to band together to support growth and shared opportunities.

This year's event spotlighted a curated lineup of innovative female–founded companies, who joined fellow founders in sharing insights on entrepreneurship, creativity, and building brands with purpose.

"Being part of a community where women champion one another is incredibly powerful," said Caroline Blanck, Founder of Mandy, functional Do It Yourself Tools specifically designed for women.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Ramy Brook and the participating young founders (all under age 30) united around a shared commitment to giving back.

A portion of the holiday market sales will be donated to Dress for Success, the global nonprofit dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence through professional attire, career development, and a supportive network of resources. These contributions will directly support programs that uplift women as they pursue new opportunities and build brighter futures.

"We created this event to celebrate the incredible women shaping industries and redefining what leadership looks like," said Blanck. "Bringing together this community of founders — and channeling our collective energy into supporting Dress for Success — is a powerful reminder of what women can accomplish when we lift each other up."

The evening featured founder–led conversations, holiday shopping, networking, and special moments designed to spark collaboration and connection. Guests left energized, inspired, and united in their commitment to supporting women at every stage of their journey.

"Events like this remind us that when women come together — to collaborate, to celebrate, and to give back — we create real, lasting impact. I'm honored to support Dress for Success and help uplift women who are working toward their own dreams."

It's not too late to purchase a unique holiday gift from these female-led brands.

You can participate in the Holiday Market online, while supporting young entrepreneurs and Dress for Success.

Other featured brands attending the Holiday Market included:

About Ramy Brook

Ramy Brook is a New York–based fashion brand founded in 2010 by Ramy Brook Sharp. Known for its signature use of luxurious fabrics, vibrant colors, and flattering silhouettes, the brand is dedicated to helping women feel confident, sexy, and strong.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is an international nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help them thrive in work and in life.

About Mandy @ShopMandyTools

Mandy is a design-forward DIY brand reimagining home tools for a new generation. Best known for its chic coffee-table-worthy toolkits and playful aesthetic, Mandy blends style, accessibility, and empowerment to make home projects feel less intimidating and more joyful. Through both physical products and a growing digital platform, Mandy aims to give people - especially women - the confidence to fix, build, and creation their own terms.

