Female Ice Hockey Champions Lamoureux Twins Release Autobiography, "DARE TO MAKE HISTORY: Chasing a Dream and Fighting for Equity"

The Lamoureux twins stated: "This is not a hockey book. It is not a girl's book. It is a book about the importance of the fight for equity, particularly gender equity. It is the inspirational story of how two young women from a small town in North Dakota have dreamed big—had the courage to take on huge battles—and in the end how they have dared to make history."

Dare to Make History began when Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson started playing ice hockey as young girls with their older brothers and their friends on a frozen pond next to their home in North Dakota. There were no girl's teams, so they played on the boy's teams. As their careers skyrocketed, and they rose to the world stage, they faced roadblocks and discrimination, but that did not deter them from taking on ice hockey's governing body, USA Hockey. They and their teammates risked their ability to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics to address gender equity issues and force a restructuring of women's hockey. The success of Monique, Jocelyne, and their team thrust them into the center of the struggle for gender equity, for women in hockey and in sports in general, as well as women in all facets of business and life.

The Lamoureux twins explained: "We learned that winning a sports competition – even winning an Olympic gold medal – has its limits. But the platform that you gain by winning Olympic gold has no limits and is up to us to define. Knowing that girls have traditionally been told they are less than, we want to be examples for girls everywhere that they can be more than – more than ever before."

With a forward by Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Dare to Make History is a road map for girls and women seeking their own personal breakthrough. Accolades for the book include fellow female athletes and inspired women across America. Publishers Weekly described the book as "a powerful story of athletic perseverance, teamwork, and hard-earned victory—and so much more." Olympic Track & Field Champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee commented, "﻿For anyone looking for a blueprint on how to turn hard work into gold, this is an extraordinary story about a family believing in one another. The Lamoureux twins champion a cause bigger than themselves―fighting for gender equity. These stories leave you wanting more." The twins begin their nationwide virtual book tour with a debut on THE TODAY SHOW to share their inspirational story of grit and grace with groups across America. More information is available on their website: http://www.lamoureuxtwins.com/

Published by Radius Book Group, the 240-page book is available in bookstores, Amazon (including Kindle), Barnes and Noble, Target, and other electronic booksellers on February 23, 2021. The book retails for $26.99. Purchase at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

