Female Led Small Business Takes Center Stage for Virtual Orange Wine Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018 National Orange Wine Day was established by wine media producer The Real Housewine, Amanda Claire Goodwin. This wine holiday is celebrated annually on October 6. Recent expansion efforts now include a completely virtual celebration of orange wines due to social distancing recommendations led by the industries leading professionals, many of whom are women.

Orange wine is still very unknown to the general wine consumer and many assume it's made from the orange fruit. It's actually white wine grapes that are essentially treated like red wine grapes. They undergo grape skin contact during the fermentation process. Virtual Orange Wine Week seeks to educate consumers on this lesser known style of wine. Additionally, selected panels and classes are available for wine trade professionals.

Highlighted classes for wine trade professionals will be led by Pascaline Lepeltier, MS on Austrian Wines, Holly Berrigan & Nic Jansson of Mysa Wine on Online Marketing, and the first ever Virtual Orange Wine Trade Panel hosted by Goodwin, featuring Jenny Lefcourt of Jenny & Francois Selections, Simon J. Woolf author of Amber Revolution, Doreen Winkler of Orange Glou, and Mateja Gravner of Gravner Wines.

Courses for consumers include: An Orange Wine 101 led by Certified Sommelier Charles Springfield (Wine Package through Mysa). An Orange Wine Masterclass will be led by Woolf (wine package through Primal Wine). Additional offerings include a Plant Based Wine class led by Frances Gonzales founder of Vegan Wines, a Yoga & Orange Wine flow hosted by Morgan Perry of Vino Vinyasa, Orange Wine & Paint Class hosted by Elysia Myer sponsored by Scarbolo Wines, a Pet Nat class with Lefcourt and Blaine Ashley, Fizz is Female founder, an Orange Wine Trivia on Facebook Live by Ami Gangemella @amioncloudwine, and an IGlive fitness class hosted by trainer Nicole Ervin @Fitwineo.

Join these instructors and learn more about this special style of wine, your way. It's also a great way to connect with loved ones, both near and far, while adhering to social distancing recommendations. Whether you enjoy Sip and Paints, Yoga & Wine, or more traditional learning methods, like the 101 or Masterclass, Virtual Orange Wine Week has something for everyone. This is a great way to support small, female led businesses while enjoying some wine at the same time.

