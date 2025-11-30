Female model workers sharing expertise with enterprises

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily.

The All-China Federation of Trade Unions is harnessing the power of female role models, not only by honoring their contributions but also by deploying their expertise to enterprises, turning individual ingenuity into a driving force for national development.

Han Liping, a computer numerical control machining center operator at a Shanxi province-based aerospace equipment manufacturing company, has dedicated over three decades to working on the frontlines of China's space industry, with her career exemplifying professional attributes often associated with the "craftsmanship spirit".

Han, 54, a national model worker and craftswoman, has contributed to the success of nearly 200 Chinese space launches not by working on the rockets themselves, but on what supports them: the launch platform.

Involved in the precision machining of key parts for these platforms, Han operates various digital control systems and software to ensure every component meets the exacting standards required for a successful launch.

"I'm just a cog in the machine on the production line, doing my everyday job. But it makes me incredibly proud to add my little piece to the success of our country's space industry," Han said.

Notably, Han has innovated an operation method for complex valve body hole systems, which resolved a critical challenge in the Long March 7 launch platform, where the valve body holes had extremely narrow tolerance ranges and minimal redundancy space. This breakthrough achieved a 100 percent first-pass qualification rate for key components controlling the support arm leveling precision, ensuring the accurate orbital insertion of the new-generation carrier rocket.

"The accumulation of production experience and the maturation of skills must be continuously validated through practical application — there are no shortcuts or detours, only steady progress with each step," Han said.

Leading the national-level Han Liping Skills Master Studio, Han and her team focus on tackling bottleneck issues in scientific research and production.

To date, the studio has completed more than 300 innovation projects, generating cumulative benefits exceeding 30 million yuan ($4.23 million) and obtaining 13 patents.

"Technology is constantly evolving. As front-line industrial workers, we must also keep learning and improving our skills to meet the demands of our positions," Han said.

Yet her aspirations extend beyond personal breakthroughs. For decades, she has been dedicated to passing down the spirit of craftsmanship to the next generation. She shares her knowledge, skills and techniques with team members and young colleagues, nurturing a new generation of skilled workers. Thanks in part to her mentorship, the company has now produced 29 national technical experts.

In the wave of intelligent manufacturing, Han said, "A truly competitive industry needs both the brains behind core technologies and the skilled hands that bring them to life on the factory floor."

Han's story is a prime example of the ACFTU's systematic efforts to cultivate, recognize and utilize female role models.

A recent tour project focusing on female model workers and craftswomen assisting enterprises extends this model, transforming individual expertise into collective productive forces for businesses nationwide.

On the morning of July 24, at a Geely automobile industrial park in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, national model worker Yi Ran, a renowned welder and the first national master craftswoman from Zhuzhou, Hunan province, signed a mentorship agreement with welder Li Junle from Geely. Yi then accompanied Li to his workstation while offering hands-on guidance.

"I plan to first help Li solve some production problems, then teach him skills like operating welding robots, and also help him plan his career path," Yi said.

Simultaneously, nine other top model workers and master craftswomen split into groups to assist different companies during the tour. They provided advice on non-standard parts processing at Xi'an Caijing Opto-Electrical Science & Technology, solved vibration issues in high-speed winding machines at Xi'an Da'an Chemical Industry, and advised on skill certification systems at TBEA Xi'an Electric Technology.

A manager from Xi'an Da'an expressed gratitude, noting that the experts "helped solve many technical problems that had troubled us for years, and their innovative ideas can be translated into tangible productivity".

Sun Mei, a national women's pacesetter and a welding manager from YCIH Mechanical Manufacturing and Installation, emphasized that "the exchange platform built by the ACFTU has provided broader space for the growth and innovation of female talent".

The tour demonstrated holistic care by organizing visits to innovation studios such as the "Xue Ying Class" and C919 production line, where participants delivered supplies to front-line workers. These activities were complemented by "Caring for Employees" health services provided in partnership with Northwest Women's and Children's Hospital. The program aims to create a new platform for demonstration, enterprise empowerment, and employee exchange.

The ACFTU is pioneering a new service model described as "enterprises placing orders, model workers accepting orders, and the union providing delivery", which is designed to serve workers and small and medium-sized enterprises more efficiently and effectively. This systematic approach ensures specialized knowledge is transferred to where it is most needed, creating multiplier effects for industrial advancement.

The effect of such activities extends beyond immediate technical solutions. By creating opportunities for female professionals to demonstrate leadership in traditionally male-dominated sectors, the ACFTU is reshaping industry perceptions and encouraging more women to pursue technical careers. This aligns with broader national goals to foster innovation-driven development, where the participation of women in the workforce is recognized as crucial for sustainable economic growth.

As the ACFTU celebrates its 100th anniversary, the combination of honorific recognition and platform building ensures that the dedication of pioneers such as Han is amplified. The footsteps of these elite women are reaching far and wide, sharing their wisdom to collectively power the nation's development.

