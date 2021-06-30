Female Sex Toys Market in Personal Products Industry - USD 15.71 billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
The female sex toys market is poised to grow by USD 15.71 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.
Jun 30, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download FREE Sample Report
/PRNewswire/ -- The report on the female sex toys market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the new product launches, the increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns, and the growing demand for remote-controlled female sex toys.
The female sex toys market analysis includes distribution channels and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing demand for remote-controlled female sex toys as one of the prime reasons driving the female sex toys market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The female sex toys market covers the following areas:
Female Sex Toys Market Sizing
Female Sex Toys Market Forecast
Female Sex Toys Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BMS Enterprises
- Dame Products LLC
- FUN FACTORY GmbH
- J Sainsbury Plc
- JIMMYJANE
- LELOi AB
- Minna Life Inc.
- Mr. Wills House of Thrills
- Tantus Inc.
- TENGA Co. Ltd.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Adult Vibrator Market- The adult vibrator market is segmented by product (dual-purpose vibrators, insertion vibrators, and external vibrators), distribution channel (online and retail outlets, and specialty stores), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Infertility Drugs Market- The infertility drugs market is segmented by product (hormone-based therapy and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on Consumer Staple
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMS Enterprises
- Dame Products LLC
- FUN FACTORY GmbH
- J Sainsbury Plc
- JIMMYJANE
- LELOi AB
- Minna Life Inc.
- Mr. Wills House of Thrills
- Tantus Inc.
- TENGA Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/female-sex-toys-market
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/female-sex-toys-market-size-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article