Female Sex Toys Market size to grow at a CAGR of 13.24% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by a significant increase in the number of sexual wellness initiatives - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The female sex toys market is estimated to grow by USD 20,787.22 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 13.24% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online stores, retail outlets, and specialty stores), type (vibrators, rubber penises, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth of the online stores segment will be significant during the forecast period. Online stores are a popular distribution channel for the sales of female sex toys. These stores allow consumers to view, select, and place orders without revealing their identity. It also helps them to compare the products of various brands and make purchases conveniently. The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increase in the number of buyers, which will subsequently drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. One of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global female sex toys market is a significant increase in the number of sexual wellness initiatives. These initiatives are undertaken by various companies and organizations and aim to promote awareness about the importance of sexual health. They also raise awareness about sexual health issues and encourage people to practice safe sex. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market data (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Female Sex Toys Market 2023-2027

Female sex toys market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc, Bijoux Indiscrets SL, BMS Factory, Crave Innovations, Dame Products Inc., Happy Valley Toys, Holistic Wisdom Inc, Hot Octopuss Ltd, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Minna Life Inc, Mr. Wills House of Thrills, PinkCherry, Sainsburys Group, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., Unbound Shop, Vibease Pte Ltd, and WeVibe among others

Female sex toys market - Vendor Insights

The global female sex toys market consists of several vendors offering differentiated products. The growing popularity of female sex toys among end-users encourages many vendors to expand their product offerings with new variants of their products. Owing to the increasing popularity of these products, many vendors are focusing on the R&D of new products with multifunctional benefits using natural ingredients. Some vendors expand the sales of female sex toys by launching their products on online platforms.

Female Sex Toys Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The growing preference for customized female sex toys is a major trend influencing the female sex toys market during the forecast period. Vendors in the market have started offering customized and custom-made products. They allow consumers to customize products online. Customized female sex toys address the different needs of consumers. For instance, Wobbling Willy, a female sex toy manufacturer, offers customized sex toys online and allows consumers to engrave faces on body-safe silicone products. Therefore, the availability of customized female sex toys is expected to increase the sales of such products, which will enable vendors to gain a competitive advantage and, in turn, drive the growth of the female sex toys market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

A major challenge impeding the market growth of female sex toy products is the lack of advertising opportunities for sex toys. Advertising and marketing are some of the factors that increase the sales of products. However, government authorities across the world restrict campaigns and advertisements that promote female sex toys, and this may also lead to litigation in some countries. Social media companies have stringent standards for promoting female sex toys. Hence, vendors find it difficult to obtain approvals from social media companies to advertise their products. Hence, the lack of advertising opportunities for female sex toys negatively impacts sales and hinders the growth of the market.

The female sex toys market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Female Sex Toys Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the female sex toys market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the female sex toys market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the female sex toys market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of female sex toys market vendors

Female Sex Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,787.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc, Bijoux Indiscrets SL, BMS Factory, Crave Innovations, Dame Products Inc., Happy Valley Toys, Holistic Wisdom Inc, Hot Octopuss Ltd, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Minna Life Inc, Mr. Wills House of Thrills, PinkCherry, Sainsburys Group, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., Unbound Shop, Vibease Pte Ltd, and WeVibe Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples market reports

