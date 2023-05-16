Female Sex Toys Market size to grow by USD 20,787.22 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by Growing LGBT Population In Developed Countries- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The female sex toys market size is set to grow by USD 20,787.22 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 13.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The female sex toys market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Female Sex Toys Market 2023-2027

Female Sex Toys Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The female sex toys market report covers the following areas:

The female sex toys market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing lgbt population in developed countries will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the presence of stringent regulations will hamper the market growth

Female Sex Toys Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Market Driver

Female Sex Toys Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Distribution Channel

Online Stores: The market share growth of the online store's segment will be significant during the forecast period. These benefits associated with purchasing female sex toys online can contribute to an increase in the number of buyers, which will subsequently drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Retail Outlets



Specialty Stores

Type

Vibrators



Rubber Penises



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Female Sex Toys Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist female sex toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the female sex toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the female sex toys market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of female sex toys market vendors

Female Sex Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,787.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc, Bijoux Indiscrets SL, BMS Factory, Crave Innovations, Dame Products Inc., Happy Valley Toys, Holistic Wisdom Inc, Hot Octopuss Ltd, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Minna Life Inc, Mr. Wills House of Thrills, PinkCherry, Sainsburys Group, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., Unbound Shop, Vibease Pte Ltd, and WeVibe Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

