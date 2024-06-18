Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market size is set to grow by USD 21.69 billion from 2024-2028, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global female sexual dysfunction treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.69 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 51.9% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing R and D for treatment of sexual dysfunction in women. However, adverse effects of drugs used in female sexual dysfunction treatment poses a challenge. Key market players include Assos Ilac, Cipla Inc., DARE BIOSCIENCE INC., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Duchesnay Inc., Endo International Plc, Freya Pharma Solutions B.V., Lupin Ltd., Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Novo Nordisk AS, Palatin Technologies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pharmbio Korea Inc., Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc., Strategic Science and Technologies LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc..

Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 51.9% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 21691.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 36.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 61% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Key companies profiled Assos Ilac, Cipla Inc., DARE BIOSCIENCE INC., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Duchesnay Inc., Endo International Plc, Freya Pharma Solutions B.V., Lupin Ltd., Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Novo Nordisk AS, Palatin Technologies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pharmbio Korea Inc., Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc., Strategic Science and Technologies LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market Driver

The female sexual dysfunction treatment market is experiencing substantial growth due to intensive research and development (R&D) in this area. This investment is leading to improved diagnostic tools, personalized treatment approaches, and rigorous clinical trials. For instance, Dare Bioscience and Strategic Science and Technologies have initiated a study to validate patient-reported outcome measures for assessing the efficacy of Sildenafil Cream in women with sexual arousal disorder. These efforts are ensuring evidence-based medicine and optimizing treatment outcomes.

The market for female sexual dysfunction treatments is experiencing significant growth. Companies are developing new technologies and therapies to address conditions such as low libido, dyspareunia, and vaginal atrophy. These conditions can impact a woman's quality of life and relationships. Treatments include hormone therapy, device-based therapies, and behavioral therapies. Hormone therapy can help alleviate vaginal dryness and discomfort. Device-based therapies, such as vaginal dilators, can help improve sexual function. Behavioral therapies, like sex education and counseling, can help improve communication and reduce anxiety. The market is expected to continue growing as more women seek effective treatments for these conditions. Companies are investing in research and development to bring innovative solutions to market.

Market Challenges

The Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market encompasses various options, including hormonal therapy and medications. Hormonal therapy involves estrogen and androgen, which carry risks such as breast and ovarian cancer, stroke, and vision loss. Osphena, an estrogen agonist, can lead to cardiovascular disorders and malignant neoplasms. Its clinical trials reported stroke incidence rates of 0.72 and 1.45 per 1,000 women, respectively. Flibanserin, another medication, may cause central nervous system depression and hypotension. These adverse effects may decrease patient compliance, negatively impacting market growth.

The Female Sexual Dysfunction (FSD) treatment market faces several challenges. Key areas of concern include the high prevalence of conditions like dyspareunia, vaginism, and hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). These conditions impact a significant number of women, making it essential to develop effective treatment methods. Another challenge is the stigma surrounding sexual health issues, which can deter women from seeking help. Additionally, the lack of proper education and awareness about FSD contributes to the problem. The market also requires cost-effective and convenient treatment options, as many women find it difficult to access specialized care. Overall, addressing these challenges will require a multi-faceted approach, including increased awareness, affordable treatment options, and the development of innovative solutions.

Segment Overview

This female sexual dysfunction treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Age Group 1.1 Above 40 years

1.2 Below 40 years Product 2.1 Non-hormonal therapy

2.2 Hormonal therapy Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Above 40 years- The Female Sexual Dysfunction (FSD) treatment market caters to women experiencing sexual health issues, such as low libido, vaginal dryness, and difficulty achieving orgasm. Market growth is driven by increasing awareness, rising prevalence, and advancements in treatment options. These include hormone therapy, pharmaceuticals, and non-invasive therapies. Companies are investing in research and development to offer effective and accessible solutions, meeting the unmet needs of this significant population.

Research Analysis

The Female Sexual Dysfunction (FSD) Treatment Market encompasses various interventions for managing sexual health issues among women, including chronic diseases such as Diabetes and Cardiovascular Diseases. This market caters to the needs of menopausal women experiencing hormonal changes and Gynecological Disorders, which may impact their Sexual Response. Stress and Anxiety, Depression, and Interpersonal Difficulties are common psychological factors contributing to FSD. Treatment modalities include Psychotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, and Medications like Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors. Pelvic Floor Exercises are also recommended for improving sexual function. The market aims to address various aspects of FSD, including low Sexual Desire, Arousal Disorders, and Orgasmic Dysfunction. Chronic Disorders, such as Cancer and Cardiovascular Disorders, may also impact sexual health, necessitating specialized treatments.

Market Research Overview

The Female Sexual Dysfunction (FSD) treatment market encompasses various therapies and approaches aimed at addressing sexual health concerns in women. These issues can include decreased sexual desire, arousal disorders, orgasmic dysfunction, and pain during intercourse. Treatment modalities range from pharmacological interventions, such as selective estrogen receptor modulators and phosphodiesterase inhibitors, to psychotherapeutic approaches, including sex therapy and cognitive-behavioral techniques. Additionally, alternative therapies like acupuncture, herbal remedies, and mindfulness practices are gaining popularity in the FSD treatment landscape. Overall, the market prioritizes evidence-based, patient-centered solutions to improve women's sexual well-being and satisfaction.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Age Group

Above 40 Years



Below 40 Years

Product

Non-hormonal Therapy



Hormonal Therapy

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

