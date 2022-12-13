Female sexual dysfunction treatment market to grow by 32.7% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increased awareness about female sexual dysfunction will drive growth - Technavio

Dec 13, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Female sexual dysfunction treatment market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Assos Ilac, Cipla Ltd., Dare Bioscience Inc., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Duchesnay Inc., Endo International Plc, Freya Pharma Solutions B.V., Lupin Ltd., Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Novo Nordisk AS, Palatin Technologies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pharmbio Korea Inc., Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc., Strategic Science and Technologies LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Age group, product, and region
In 2017, the female sexual dysfunction treatment market was valued at USD 599.14 million. From a regional perspective, North held the largest market share, valued at USD 349.78 million. The female sexual dysfunction treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,760.77 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 34.28%, according to Technavio.
Female sexual dysfunction treatment market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Female sexual dysfunction treatment market - Vendor insights
The global female sexual dysfunction treatment market includes several pharmaceutical giants as well as small and mid-sized players. These vendors are investing heavily in launching novel treatments and the presence of a few new players will also make the competition. This will further intensify the competition in the market and encourage vendors to form strategic alliances. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
- Cipla Ltd. - The company offers female sexual dysfunction treatments such as Suhagra 100 MG tablet.
- Dare Bioscience Inc. - The company offers female sexual dysfunction treatments such as Sildenafil Cream.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers female sexual dysfunction treatments such as Revatio.
Female sexual dysfunction treatment market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
- Growing awareness about female sexual dysfunction
- Approval and availability of drugs to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder
Key challenges:
- Adverse effects of drugs used in female sexual dysfunction treatment
- Lack of approved drugs
- Social stigma associated with female sexual dysfunction
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.
The female sexual dysfunction treatment market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the female sexual dysfunction treatment market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the female sexual dysfunction treatment market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the female sexual dysfunction treatment market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of female sexual dysfunction treatment market vendors
Related reports:
- The sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.48 billion with a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (viral infections, bacterial infections, and other infections) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
- The sexual enhancement supplements market size is estimated to grow by USD 801.29 million with a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (male and female) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
|
Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
156
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.28%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 7,760.77 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
32.7
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 61%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Assos Ilac, Cipla Ltd., Dare Bioscience Inc., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Duchesnay Inc., Endo International Plc, Freya Pharma Solutions B.V., Lupin Ltd., Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Novo Nordisk AS, Palatin Technologies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pharmbio Korea Inc., Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc., Strategic Science and Technologies LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's health care market reports
Table of content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Age Group
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global female sexual dysfunction treatment market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global female sexual dysfunction treatment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Age Group Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Age Group Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Age Group
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Age Group - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Age Group - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Age Group
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Age Group
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Age Group
- 6.3 Above 40 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Above 40 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Above 40 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Above 40 years - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Above 40 years - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Below 40 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Below 40 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Below 40 years - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Below 40 years - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Below 40 years - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Age Group
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Age Group ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Non-hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Non-hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Non-hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Non-hormonal therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Non-hormonal therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Hormonal therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Hormonal therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Hormonal therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 97: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 98: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 99: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 100: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 101: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 102: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 103: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Cipla Ltd.
- Exhibit 104: Cipla Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Cipla Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Dare Bioscience Inc.
- Exhibit 109: Dare Bioscience Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Dare Bioscience Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Dare Bioscience Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Exhibit 112: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Duchesnay Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Duchesnay Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Duchesnay Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Duchesnay Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Endo International Plc
- Exhibit 119: Endo International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Endo International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Endo International Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Endo International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Endo International Plc - Segment focus
- 12.8 Freya Pharma Solutions B.V.
- Exhibit 124: Freya Pharma Solutions B.V. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Freya Pharma Solutions B.V. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Freya Pharma Solutions B.V. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Lupin Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: Lupin Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Lupin Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Lupin Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Lupin Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA
- Exhibit 131: Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA - Key offerings
- 12.11 Novo Nordisk AS
- Exhibit 134: Novo Nordisk AS - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Novo Nordisk AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Novo Nordisk AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Novo Nordisk AS - Segment focus
- 12.12 Palatin Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 138: Palatin Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Palatin Technologies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Palatin Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 141: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Strategic Science and Technologies LLC
- Exhibit 148: Strategic Science and Technologies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Strategic Science and Technologies LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Strategic Science and Technologies LLC - Key offerings
- 12.16 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 154: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Viatris Inc.
- Exhibit 156: Viatris Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Viatris Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 163: Research methodology
- Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 165: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
