Female sexual dysfunction treatment market to grow by 32.7% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increased awareness about female sexual dysfunction will drive growth - Technavio

Vendors: 15+, Including Assos Ilac, Cipla Ltd., Dare Bioscience Inc., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Duchesnay Inc., Endo International Plc, Freya Pharma Solutions B.V., Lupin Ltd., Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Novo Nordisk AS, Palatin Technologies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pharmbio Korea Inc., Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc., Strategic Science and Technologies LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc., among others

Vendors: 15+, Including Assos Ilac, Cipla Ltd., Dare Bioscience Inc., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Duchesnay Inc., Endo International Plc, Freya Pharma Solutions B.V., Lupin Ltd., Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Novo Nordisk AS, Palatin Technologies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pharmbio Korea Inc., Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc., Strategic Science and Technologies LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Age group, product, and region

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Age group, product, and region

In 2017, the female sexual dysfunction treatment market was valued at USD 599.14 million. From a regional perspective, North held the largest market share, valued at USD 349.78 million. The female sexual dysfunction treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,760.77 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 34.28%, according to Technavio.

Female sexual dysfunction treatment market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Female sexual dysfunction treatment market - Vendor insights

The global female sexual dysfunction treatment market includes several pharmaceutical giants as well as small and mid-sized players. These vendors are investing heavily in launching novel treatments and the presence of a few new players will also make the competition. This will further intensify the competition in the market and encourage vendors to form strategic alliances. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Cipla Ltd. - The company offers female sexual dysfunction treatments such as Suhagra 100 MG tablet.

The company offers female sexual dysfunction treatments such as Suhagra 100 MG tablet. Dare Bioscience Inc. - The company offers female sexual dysfunction treatments such as Sildenafil Cream.

The company offers female sexual dysfunction treatments such as Sildenafil Cream. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers female sexual dysfunction treatments such as Revatio.

Female sexual dysfunction treatment market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Growing awareness about female sexual dysfunction

Approval and availability of drugs to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder

Key challenges:

Adverse effects of drugs used in female sexual dysfunction treatment

Lack of approved drugs

Social stigma associated with female sexual dysfunction

The female sexual dysfunction treatment market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this female sexual dysfunction treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the female sexual dysfunction treatment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the female sexual dysfunction treatment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the female sexual dysfunction treatment market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of female sexual dysfunction treatment market vendors

Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,760.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 32.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 61% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Assos Ilac, Cipla Ltd., Dare Bioscience Inc., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Duchesnay Inc., Endo International Plc, Freya Pharma Solutions B.V., Lupin Ltd., Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Novo Nordisk AS, Palatin Technologies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pharmbio Korea Inc., Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc., Strategic Science and Technologies LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

