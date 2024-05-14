Female Tech Industry Vet Launches Legal Psilocybin Service Center in Portland

The woman who formerly led Strategic Planning at Twitter is now working hard to address Mental Health in Tech with Fractal Soul

PORTLAND, Ore., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Karyn (Kat) Thompson first heard rumblings of an Elon Musk buyout at Twitter in Spring of 2022, she knew a career shift was on the horizon - and she wasn't sure she wanted to stay in tech.

Fractal Soul Group Ceremony Space Fractal Soul Garden Room - 1 of 5, private themed 1:1 therapy rooms

Thompson has a 20+ year tech career, leading strategic planning at Twitter and delivering global initiatives at Nike and Intel. "I knew a Twitter layoff would happen, I just didn't know if I would be impacted - or what Twitter would look like in the era of Elon." She discovered she was indeed part of the 4000+ employee layoff just days after the billionaire took the reins. Her layoff notice was being signed out of the company's Slack workspace at 9:52pm.

"I took the holidays to consider what was next for me. As is typical in midlife/midcareer, I felt a strong call to get involved with something more helpful to humanity as a whole." Thompson has seen firsthand how corporate and tech careers can impact mental and physical health. Anxiety, depression and intense stress are rampant in these roles, which can lead to chronic disease and underperformance.

The vision behind Fractal Soul was hatched just one day after Thompson received her final Twitter paycheck - the same day Oregon Health Authority began accepting applications for Psilocybin Facilitators & Service Centers. Since licensure in October 2023, Fractal has served over 150 clients ranging in age from 22 to 78. However, Fractal's primary focus areas are on those in mid-life, professional careers and early retirees, and parents. Clients age 30's through 50's often desire to heal wounds from earlier in life so they can enjoy the rest.

"Many come to us with an intention of getting unstuck from the grip of depression and anxiety, or gaining clarity of life purpose," she explains. "While many factors influence a client's ultimate outcome, we have seen dozens of changed lives." One client was able to eliminate SSRI use after 18 years. Another no longer has diagnosable OCD. Psychedelic therapy is a powerful tool because it disrupts the brain's rigid thought and behavior patterns, and can rebalance and calm a chronically stressed nervous system.

Fractal Soul provides primarily 1:1 therapy services, with options for groups and microdosing. It also recently launched Fractal Community, the world's first private Membership platform for psychedelic self-healers. The majority of Fractal's Staff is queer and has an all-female, all-mom leadership team which has guided company culture and values.

Psilocybin therapy sessions are currently booking out about 30+ days. Any individual age 21+ may access this innovative therapy, but certain contraindications apply. Eligibility info may be found on Fractal's website.

