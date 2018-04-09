Female Workers Are Nearly Three Times More Likely Than Their Male Counterparts to Think There's a Pay Disparity at Work, Finds CareerBuilder

CHICAGO and ATLANTA, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equal pay for equal work? Maybe not, according to CareerBuilder's Equal Pay Day (April 10) survey on men and women in the workplace. Nearly a third of women (32 percent) do not think they are making the same pay as men in their organization who have similar experience and qualifications, compared to 12 percent of men.

More than 800 hiring and human resource managers, and more than 800 workers, both of whom are employed in the private sector across industries, participated in this nationwide survey, from November 28 and December 20, 2017.

(Un)equal Expectations

Does inequality at work start with differences in expectations? Men are more likely to expect higher job levels during their career — 29 percent of men think they will reach a director level or higher, compared to 22 percent of women. A quarter of women (25 percent) never expect to reach above an entry-level role, compared to 9 percent of men. Almost a third of women (31 percent) think they've hit a glass ceiling within their organization.

Job Level Expected to Reach During Career Men Women Company Owner 7% 6% Senior Management (CEO, CFO, CTO, etc.) 6% 4% Vice President 4% 2% Director 12% 10% Manager 30% 27% Professional/technical role 33% 26% Entry level 9% 25%

The differences in expectations extend to salary. More than a third of women (35 percent) don't expect to reach a salary over $50,000 during their career, compared to 17 percent of men, while roughly half of men (47 percent) expect to reach a six-figure salary, compared to 22 percent of women.

Women also tend to be less satisfied with opportunities for advancement at work. Only 34 percent of women are satisfied with career advancement opportunities at their current employer, compared to 44 percent of men, and 30 percent of women do not feel they have the same career advancement opportunities as men who have the same skills and qualifications at their organization, compared to 12 percent of men. They are also less likely to be satisfied with training and learning opportunities at their employer than men (43 to 55 percent).

Employers Stepping Up?

The overwhelming majority of employers (94 percent) think there should be equality of pay in the U.S., but when acting on it, employers may be less sure. More than one in 10 (15 percent) employers said they do not believe female workers make the same wage as their male counterparts at their organization. Half of HR managers think that female workers make the same wage as their male counterparts at their organization, and 35 percent said they would hope they do.

Should pay be transparent or forbidden to be discussed? Eighty-two percent of employers said there should be transparency of pay in the U.S., and 42 percent of employers said that proposed legislation that prohibits employers from asking job candidates for their salary history will help close the gender pay gap since salary histories cannot be discussed.

