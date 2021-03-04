Females Forging Change Unite for International Women's Day

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor International Women's Day, four female founders of Social Impact Companies have agreed to a live panel interview to answer questions about breaking down barriers and the importance of female leadership in this sector.

In 2019 more than $130 billion was invested through venture capital funding. Only 3% of those dollars went to female founders. Meaning male founders took the lion's share at over 97% according to Fortune.

International Women's Day Webinar, March 8th, at 4:30pm CST

While women are still underrepresented in most global industries, social impact companies are seeing a rise in female leadership and an increase in innovation as a result, but the paths have not been easy to forge.

Well Aware, an award-winning International Development Organization, will host a vibrant, live discussion, free for all registrants, about their own personal journeys and pain point "real talk".

On International Women's Day, March 8th, at 4:30pm CST, these women will share their stories to inspire and encourage:

Komal Dadlani (Panelist) - CEO/Co-Founder at Lab4U

Suhailah Waheed (Panelist) - Founder of Giving Geeks

Sarah Evans (Panelist) - Founder of Well Aware , Founder/CEO of Well Beyond

Nioma Sadler (Panelist) - Founder & CEO of WomenServe / Co-Owner of Traditional Medicinals

Kareece Sacco (Moderator) - Executive Director of Well Aware

Registration is open for this International Women's Day event. The panel will be a one sided video stream of the panelists with a brief Q&A to follow: Women in Social Impact: Hear from the Females Forging Change

About Well Aware

Austin-based nonprofit Well Aware builds 100% sustainable water systems in East Africa. To date, Well Aware, a 501(c)3, has provided clean water systems in more than 70 communities in Kenya and Tanzania, transforming more than 270,000+ lives.

