Femarelle® Is a Life-Changing Non-Hormonal Supplement for Women

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by strong science, published in leading journals with sales of millions to date, every woman 40+ can find the Femarelle® most suitable to her needs. Recently, Femarelle® began its expansion into the United States retail market, making its innovative supplements available to women entering into the each of the phases of menopause.

Femarelle® is a line of non-hormonal supplements to assist women who are suffering the effects of estrogen decline as they age. Women in their 40s begin to see the early signs of estrogen decline, like irregular menstruation, and changes in their skin and energy levels. The signs of estrogen loss appear early in perimenopause, and remain present for the rest of women's life, reducing quality of life and affecting healthy aging. The majority of women choose not to take hormone therapy due to associated health risks.

For this reason, the Femarelle® line provides non-hormonal options that offer women the same efficacy as hormone therapy but without exposure to risks. Femarelle® is made from a unique botanical extract (DT56a) from certified non-GMO soybeans that have a selective impact on a women's body, targeting specific tissues that provide benefits without affecting the reproductive tissues such as the breasts or uterus, which should not be targeted any longer.

Femarelle® is offered in three different formulas, addressing the needs of specific age groups. For women in their 40s who have only begun to notice the initial signs of estrogen decline, Femarelle® Rejuvenate's formula is the most suitable option to tend to symptoms early and mitigate discomfort before the onset of menopause. Femarelle® Recharge is designed for women over the age of 50 who have already begun to experience the typical signs of menopause, like fatigue, hot flashes, night sweats, or loss of libido. Femarelle® Unstoppable is formulated for women over the age of 60, who have encountered all stages of menopause and are now interested in the regular maintenance of their bone health and vaginal health, while seeking to maintain an active lifestyle.

With specialized formulas to meet the needs of women at every stage of estrogen decline, Femarelle® provides highly specialized care that is so often lacking in women's supplemental health. For many women, the effects of estrogen decline can be frustrating and extremely personal. Femarelle® seeks to assist each and every woman to find a match that will "Rejuvenate" her senses, "Recharge" her energies, and make her "Unstoppable."

The Femarelle® line was developed after years of groundbreaking clinical research, receiving glowing reviews both from physicians and its loyal customer base. Currently, Femarelle® is available for purchase online through major e-commerce retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and many more!

