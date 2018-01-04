Femasys Inc. to Present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Femasys Inc., a developer of innovative medical solutions for the women's healthcare market, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Kathy Lee-Sepsick, will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. PST at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, in San Francisco, CA.
About Femasys
Femasys is a privately held corporation committed to transforming women's healthcare worldwide by expanding options for women with innovative medical solutions and next generation advancements providing significant clinical impact. Additional information about Femasys and the Company's products can be found at www.femasys.com
Femasys has developed a groundbreaking non-surgical female sterilization solution (FemBloc® Permanent Contraceptive System*) that allows physicians to deliver exclusively in their office a Biopolymer through a catheter-based Delivery System to permanently block the fallopian tubes in a procedure that substantially reduces patient risks and costs by eliminating the use of anesthesia and permanent implants. The company has also expanded options for women with its two commercially available products for diagnosis of infertility (FemVue® Saline-Air device) and cervical cancer (FemCerv® Endocervical Sampler) that present significant advantages for the patient, physician, and healthcare system.
*FemBloc Permanent Contraceptive System is not commercially available for sale.
Femasys, FemBloc, FemVue and FemCerv are registered trademarks of Femasys Inc.
All rights reserved.
Finance:
Todd Creech
770.500.3910, ext. 108
tcreech@femasys.com
Corporate Development:
Steven Damon
770.500.3910, ext. 120
sdamon@femasys.com
Media:
Jerry Fink
770.500.3910, ext. 132
jfink@femasys.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/femasys-inc-to-present-at-the-36th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-300577664.html
SOURCE Femasys
