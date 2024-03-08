FEMET Showcases Intelligent Medical Service Platform at HIMSS, Eyeing Expansion into European and American Markets

ORLANDO, Fla., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Far East Medical Electronics Technology Limited (FEMET), a leading provider of healthcare service platforms in Taiwan, showcased its innovative Emergency Medical Consultation Platform (EMCP) and TravelSIMcare at the 2024 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Annual Conference and Exhibition (HIMSS 2024) held in Orlando from March 12 to 14. These cutting-edge solutions integrate 5G and low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology, demonstrating the company's prowess in R&D and integration of smart healthcare offerings. Through participation in the event, the firm aims to expand the reach of its smart healthcare service platform from Asia to European and American markets.

FEMET showcases its EMCP integrating 5G and LEO satellite technology at HIMSS 2024; To the right, the LEO satellite communication equipment is displayed

Previous editions of HIMSS had attracted over 40,000 healthcare IT professionals, clinicians, and technology vendors from more than 90 countries. The conference has become a prominent healthcare IT event, serving as a global stage for numerous domestic and international technology giants, including ASUS, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, to unveil their latest healthcare applications to the world.

During HIMSS 2024, FEMET, in partnership with Metal Industries Research & Development Centre, exhibited its EMCP at the Taiwan Theme Pavilion. The platform is designed for deployment in a wide range of emergency response vehicles, including firefighting ambulances, rescue vessels, and ambulance helicopters. The solution enables frontline technicians executing ambulance missions to transmit real-time visuals from the field and the patient's vital signs directly to the hospital via cloud technology. Leveraging artificial intelligence, physicians can provide rapid and precise medical support by analyzing the incoming data, evaluating the patient's condition, and making informed, real-time decisions.

By integrating Microsoft's global healthcare platforms, AppSource and Azure Marketplace, FEMET has introduced online medical consultations and specialist services for medical institutions in Asia and the United States for the first time. Utilizing the two platforms, the company has developed TravelSIMcare, a comprehensive telemedicine service designed to improve patient experience. TravelSIMcare offers an array of features, including online registration and scheduling, real-time communication via the popular WhatsApp, Line and WeChat messaging apps, batch pricing, an automatic medication dispenser, an AI-powered hub, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform, online payment, and connections to medical institutions worldwide. With the service, individuals abroad can instantly connect with healthcare providers and receive the appropriate care they need. Hospitals can enhance their medical services by subscribing to TravelSIMcare (including medical video conferencing, patient registration, and medical payment) through the Microsoft cloud platform.

"FEMET has signed deals to furnish TravelSIMcare to key hospitals in Taiwan, mainland China, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia," explained Teng Chun-Nan, Chairman of FEMET. "Furthermore, the EMCP has been integrated into Taiwan's national defense and maritime patrol services. Looking forward, the company aspires to extend the two intelligent medical services to Europe and the United States, with the aim of providing medical services that transcend borders and distances."

About FEMET

Far East Medical Electronics Technology Limited, established in 2008, primarily focuses on the research and development of home physiological transmission gateways, integrating a number of home-use physiological measurement devices, including blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, thermometers and scales, to facilitate self-managed home health and advance the objective of universal health.

The company boasts a robust R & D capability, having amassed extensive experience in product development and integration, along with a comprehensive electronic and software R & D team, agency project professionals, offering customers specialized, holistic product integration and medical equipment production services.

FEMET's mission is to empower individuals with a healthier body, infuse their daily lives with energy, and provide hope to those battling illnesses.

For more information, please visit FEMET's official website at: https://www.femet.com.tw/en/info.html

SOURCE Far East Medical Electronics Technology Co., Ltd (FEMET)