FemiClear® Introduces New Creams to Clear Vaginal Odor and Discharge

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FemiClear, a leader in natural care for down there, announces the launch of two new products: YeastClear and BVClear. Available online, these innovative creams promise superior user experience and effectiveness in addressing vaginal discharge and odor.

Listening to the voices of countless women and driven by a commitment to continuous improvement, FemiClear has created a milder scented product that is more comfortable for use intra-vaginally. The introduction of YeastClear and BVClear marks a significant advancement, leveraging their proprietary patented formula in a new, gentle cream form.

YeastClear is designed to tackle vaginal discharge. Many women experience discomfort and inconvenience due to discharge, and YeastClear offers a powerful solution. In a consumer study, women reported that YeastClear was over 90% effective at providing relief within the first 24 hours. This cream offers comfort, ease of use, and effectiveness.

BVClear addresses vaginal odor, something that affects millions of women. Odor can be persistent and challenging to manage, but BVClear provides a much-needed solution. In a consumer study, 95% of women reported that BVClear was effective at addressing their vaginal odor and discharge. Utilizing the same innovative cream form, BVClear offers a gentle yet effective approach to eliminating odor and restoring freshness.

The launch of these products comes after extensive research and development, reflecting FemiClear's dedication to listening to consumer feedback. Women expressed a need for products that not only work effectively but also offer a more pleasant user experience. The new cream form provides a non-irritating and easy application with a milder scent that enhances the overall experience.

"We are thrilled to introduce YeastClear and BVClear to our customers," said Caroline Goodner, CEO of FemiClear. "These products represent a significant step forward in vaginal care. By listening to our consumers and innovating based on their needs, we've created solutions that are not only effective but also offer superior user experience. We believe these products will make a real difference in the lives of many women."

FemiClear's commitment to natural ingredients and effective solutions remains at the heart of these new products.

About FemiClear:

Since 2019, we've been dedicated to transforming women's intimate health. Now, we're expanding from ointments to a new cream form. Join the revolution and experience the power of FemiClear for restored confidence, comfort, and control.

To explore FemiClear products, visit us at femiclear.com.

