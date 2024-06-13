AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FemiClear is proud to unveil BV & Yeast Infection Protection Vaginal Cream, designed to be used at known triggers to protect from possible vaginal infections. It can be used for triggers like sexual activity, stress, hormone changes, wet swimsuits (Hello Summer!) and those moments when you're feeling a little "off." Women can feel empowered to protect themselves against the chance that common triggers can cause an infection.

FemiClear® Introduces New Vaginal Cream to Protect Against Infections

FemiClear products that quickly and effectively handle yeast and BV infections have been available for years nationwide in Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid. This newest addition to the FemiClear family, created to help stop an overgrowth of yeast or bacteria is available online at FemiClear.com and Amazon. FemiClear's commitment to bringing scientifically proven effective and natural products to market is the cornerstone of our mission. This brand-new cream form is for women who want help stopping infections before they start. Instead of treating infections, women can protect themselves from them with Infection Protection for BV and Yeast Vaginal Cream.

How Does it Work?

FemiClear harnesses the power of natural and effective ingredients, including oxygenated olive oil and hyaluronic acid. This dynamic duo is a formidable defense against the bacteria (Gardnerella vaginalis) and yeast (Candida albicans) behind infections. Plus, it moisturizes and is free from artificial fragrances, toxic chemicals, and unnecessary additives.

"In addition to our core infection solutions, we want to offer women who get recurring infections a product that can help protect against them," says FemiClear CEO, Caroline Goodner. "Our Infection Protection is a testament to our commitment to women's health. It's about taking control, feeling confident, and living life on your terms."

Using FemiClear's Infection Protection is simple and discreet. With easy-to-follow instructions, women can use it at their known infection triggers – before an infection starts.

The anxiety of recurrent BV and yeast infections are troubles of the past—now women can experience the natural power of FemiClear.

FemiClear's Vision for Intimate Care:

Since 2019, we've been dedicated to transforming women's intimate health. Now, we're expanding from infection relief to proactive, natural solutions that preserve and protect healthy vaginas. Join the revolution and experience the power of FemiClear for restored confidence, comfort, and control.

To explore FemiClear products, visit us at femiclear.com.

SOURCE FemiClear