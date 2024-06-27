FemiClear® Launches Clinically Studied Urinary Health Products for Proactive Protection

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FemiClear is proud to unveil a new comprehensive protection suite for all your "down there" urinary health concerns. Best known for its natural and effective yeast infection and bacterial vaginosis symptom relief products, FemiClear is charting new territory with these groundbreaking urinary health products that focus on proactive protection.

FemiClear Proactive Urinary Tract Health Product Line

Infection Protection Vulva Cream (UTI): A soothing superstar when it comes to protecting against bacteria, this vulva cream helps stop infections before they start. Infection Protection kills E. coli, the leading cause of UTIs, actively defending your urinary tract when you need it most. Use it at known UTI triggers: after sex, around your period, or whenever you're feeling "off" down there to help avoid developing another UTI.

"We have identified a completely new way for women who get recurring UTIs to take control," CEO Caroline Goodner explains. "What makes Infection Protection cream so unique: it can be used at specific UTI triggers."

Daily Bladder Strength: Don't let occasional leaks or that "gotta-go-NOW" feeling ruin a good time. Daily Bladder Strength is a daily supplement that promotes healthy bladder function. This product strengthens the bladder wall, supports the pelvic floor muscles, promotes healthy bladder emptying, and reduces urinary leakage to make sure your bladder is in tip-top shape.

Daily Urinary Tract Flush: Anxious about recurring UTIs? Stop stressing and use Daily Urinary Tract Flush, a daily supplement that helps reduce repeat urinary tract issues. It works three ways: stops E. coli from attaching, prevents E. coli from penetrating, and flushes E. coli from the Urinary Tract, so you can rest easy knowing your urinary tract is clear and free from E. coli.

"There are a lot of products on the market that are labeled for urinary health," Goodner continues. "At FemiClear, we have a strong bias towards clinical data, and our new urinary supplements—both the Urinary Tract Flush and Bladder Strength products—have been shown in clinical studies to help improve urinary tract health and reduce issues."

FemiClear's Vision for Comprehensive Intimate Care:

Since 2019, we've been dedicated to transforming women's intimate health. Now, we're expanding from vaginal health to proactive, natural solutions that preserve and protect urinary function. Join the revolution and experience the power of FemiClear for restored confidence, comfort, and control.

To explore FemiClear products, visit us at femiclear.com.

SOURCE FemiClear