Feminine Care Brand MOONS Creates First-Ever Tampon + Liner System, duets™

When trialed by menstruators 18-40 years old, duets™ yielded a 100% intent to purchase among respondents due to the unique reliability of its two-product system.

"One in two menstruators still face leaks during their period and, for many, the experience is awkward, lonely, and frustrating," said MOONS CEO and cofounder, Rachel Donovan Geller. "Our direct-to-consumer model lets us speak directly to folks in an honest way and provide products that are proven to work. duets™ is a solution people can feel truly confident with."

Following the launch of duets™, MOONS will roll out additional products designed to support menstruators from adolescence to menopause. Geller and her cofounder, Melanie Pitson, launched MOONS in Spring 2021 to make the experience of everyone's moon a better one through high-performing innovations and thoughtful education.

"By naming our company MOONS, we're introducing a new way to talk about cycles, bodies and experiences," said Pitson. "From our package design, which illustrates each phase of our monthly cycles, to tools that support dialogue around menstruation, to our online community, we're normalizing conversations about bodies so everyone can speak confidently and comfortably about the power and beauty of this natural experience."

To learn more about MOONS, its products and community, visit www.ourmoons.com .

About MOONS

Founded in 2021, leading fem care company MOONS is changing the language, culture and experience surrounding menstruation and other key phases of women's lives. Their first product, duets™, combines a compact tampon + slim liner in one convenient pouch, making it the first-ever product system designed by women to end period stains. MOONS is proud to have an all female executive team led by CEO and Co-Founder, Rachel Donovan Geller and Co-Founder, Melanie Pitson. Their creative team is led by CCO, Kaity Potak and Creative Director, Cordelia Prouvost. MOONS is headquartered in New York's Hudson Valley.

