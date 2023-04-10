Feminine douching products market size to grow by USD 48.4 million between 2022 and 2027; Europe to account for 36% market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The feminine douching products market size is expected to grow by USD 48.4 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period. Europe will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of women in the workforce in countries such as the UK, France, and Germany has been crucial in driving the growth of the feminine douching products market in Europe. Another factor fueling the growth of the regional market is the increase in product availability, awareness, and the launch of new feminine douching products, especially in Eastern Europe. For more insights on the market growth contribution from various regions - Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Feminine Douching Products Market 2023-2027

Feminine Douching Products Market: Increased awareness about feminine hygiene to drive growth

The market is driven by increased awareness about feminine hygiene. Lack of hygiene is increasing the prevalence of vaginal infections among women. Many women in the age group of 15-24 years suffer from vaginal infections with a foul odor. This has created the need for the adoption of safe, gentle, and effective vaginal hygiene practices to reduce the chances of infection. In addition, governments across the world are introducing various initiatives to educate women about feminine hygiene. Various campaigns and seminars about maintaining feminine douching and the use and disposal of feminine douching products are conducted in schools and colleges worldwide. All these factors are creating significant opportunities for vendors, which is driving the growth of the market.

Feminine Douching Products Market: Rising popularity of organic products

The rising popularity of organic products is identified as the major trend in the market. Many customers are shifting from non-organic products to organic products, including feminine douching products. This shift can be attributed to awareness about the advantages offered by organic products, such as their non-toxicity to the skin and the environment. In addition, many customers believe that the chemicals used in the manufacturing of feminine douching washes can lead to diseases such as cervical cancer. This has encouraged vendors to offer feminine douching products made of organic ingredients. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Feminine Douching Products Market Players:

The feminine douching products market is concentrated. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of international and regional players. Vendors are constantly competing for the top position They also compete on various factors such as price, availability, brand, and variety. The products offered by established vendors are similar, which gives opportunities for new entrants with innovative product offerings. In addition, the market has high access to distribution channels, which further increases the possibility of new players entering the market.

California Exotic Novelties LLC, Combe Inc., Fur LLC, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Life Wear Technologies, Lil lets UK Ltd., Maude Group Inc., Medline Industries LP, Natureplex LLC, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Royal Intimacy, Sustain Natural, TENSALL BIO TECH CO. LTD., Unilever PLC, and Wise Woman Herbals are some of the key vendors covered in the report.

Feminine Douching Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the feminine douching products market by type (devices and liquids), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. Douching devices are used to wash away biological fluids, such as menstrual blood or semen. It lowers the risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases. It also helps prevent pregnancy and eliminate offensive odors in the vagina. Such benefits are increasing the demand for douching devices, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Feminine Douching Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 48.4 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.59 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled California Exotic Novelties LLC, Combe Inc., Fur LLC, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Life Wear Technologies, Lil lets UK Ltd., Maude Group Inc., Medline Industries LP, Natureplex LLC, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Royal Intimacy, Sustain Natural, TENSALL BIO TECH CO. LTD., Unilever PLC, and Wise Woman Herbals Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

