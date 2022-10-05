DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feminine Hygiene Products Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feminine hygiene products market is expected to grow from $25.37 billion in 2021 to $26.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The feminine hygiene products market is expected to grow to $32.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



Major players in the feminine hygiene products market are Johnson and Johnson, Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Essity AB, Kao Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Ontex, Hengan International Group Company Ltd., Maxim Hygiene, Unilever PLC, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, First Quality Enterprises, Corman, Lil-lets UK Ltd., Natracare, The Honest Company Inc., Seventh Generation Inc., Vivanion, Masmi, Diva International Inc., TZMO S.A, Daio Paper Corporation, Drylock Technologies, Premier FMCG, Bella, Sanofi, Moxie, and Pee Buddy.



The feminine hygiene products market consists of sales of feminine hygiene products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the products that a woman uses during her menstrual cycle. It is also referred to as menstrual hygiene products. It includes products such as tampons, menstrual cups, sanitary pads, and sea sponges, among products to manage the symptoms of a woman's menstrual cycle and used during menstruation as panty shields or protecting undergarments from menstrual flow to maintain cleanliness.



The main types of feminine hygiene products are sanitary napkins/pads, tampons, panty liners, and menstrual cups. Panty liners are similar to the pad or a sanitary napkin, with lighter and thinner materials, which are generally used to absorb daily vaginal discharge, light menstrual blood flow or post-intercourse discharge, light spotting, staining at the beginning and ends of periods. The products are disposable and reusable and are available in online stores, retail stores, and specialty stores.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the feminine hygiene products market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the feminine hygiene products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa



The growing female population is predicted to positively impact the growth of the feminine hygiene products market. Increased literacy rates, government initiatives to promote gender equality, girls' education, women empowerment, and maintaining good menstrual health are supporting the female population growth. Feminine hygiene products are used by female during their menstrual cycle to keep themselves clean and hygienic.

For instance, according to the Indian government's fifth National Family and Health Survey (NFHS), India has 1,020 women for every 1,000 men between 2019 and 2021. According to demographic estimates provided by the National Commission on Population under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's population will be more feminine and women would have a better future in the next 15 years. The country's total population sex ratio (females per 1000 males) is predicted to rise by 957 in 2036. Hence, the growing female population drives the growth of feminine hygiene products during the forecast period.



Developing eco-friendly feminine hygiene products are shaping the feminine hygiene industry. Ecofriendly feminine hygiene products are made of natural fibers and materials such as wood, bamboo, and hemp that are reusable sustainable alternatives to commercial, mass-produced plastic sanitary pads.

For instance, in September 2021, LastObject, a Denmark-based manufacturing company that sells reusable hygiene and skin-care products, announced the launch of its new reusable sanitary towel known as LastPad. It is aimed at reducing waste caused by the disposal of sanitary pads and napkins, which are solely designed for sustainable and reuse purposes.



The countries covered in the feminine hygiene products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

