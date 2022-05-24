Feminine Hygiene Products Market: 4.00% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Buy Report to understand the driving forces behind Feminine Hygiene Products Market and target Potential Customers

Impact of COVID-19

This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

The feminine hygiene products market share growth by the sanitary napkins will be significant during the forecast period. Various seminars and campaigns about the hygiene and disposal of sanitary napkins have been organized in schools and colleges globally creating a demand for sanitary napkins globally, especially in developing countries such as India and China, thus making APAC the most dominant region for the adoption of sanitary napkins.

Geography

37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for feminine hygiene products in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing number of women in the workforce, especially in countries such as the UK, France, and Germany, making them financially sounder to invest in hygiene products such as menstrual cups and tampons to meet their hygiene needs will facilitate the feminine hygiene products market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Corman Spa, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Ontex Group, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Although the aggressive marketing by vendors will offer immense growth opportunities, prevalence of side-effects is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this feminine hygiene products market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2021-2025: Scope

The feminine hygiene products market report covers the following areas:

Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist feminine hygiene products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the feminine hygiene products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the feminine hygiene products market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of feminine hygiene products market vendors

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.00 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Corman Spa, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Ontex Group, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

