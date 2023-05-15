Feminine Hygiene Wash Market size to grow by USD 121.55 million between 2022 and 2027; Advertising and promotion of feminine hygiene wash products identified as a key driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the feminine hygiene wash market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 121.55 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growth of the feminine hygiene wash market is largely driven by advertising and promotional activities. With high levels of internet penetration in countries like China and India, major players are ramping up their online marketing efforts to increase product visibility and build brand recognition.

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Be Bodywise, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Daio Paper Corp., Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Ontex BV, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., The Honest Co. Inc., and Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych are among some of the major market participants.

albaad.com- The company offers ph tampons, wipes, pads and maternity wipes as feminine hygiene.

bebodywise.com- The company offers products such as ph balancing intimate wash, clotrimazole intimate powder, intimate care serum, anti rash and chafing gel.

corman.it- The company offers feminine hygiene products under the brand names Linfagel, Florgel, Unyque, Cistiset and Lady presteril.

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market 2023-2027 Size

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market 2023-2027 Trends

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Advertising and promotion of feminine hygiene wash products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the negative consequences of feminine washes and the presence of colorants might hamper the market growth.

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Advertising and promotion of feminine hygiene wash products

Increased concern about feminine hygiene

Rise in consumer disposable income

Market Trends

Rapid growth of e-commerce

Rising popularity of organic products

Increasing brand loyalty

Market Challenges

Negative consequences of feminine washes and the presence of colorants

Availability of counterfeit products

Cultural barriers

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The feminine hygiene wash market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline: The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to increased consumer footfalls at retail stores, vendors are investing in brick-and-mortar stores to sell feminine hygiene wash products, such as soaps and douches.



Online

End-user

Female Teenagers



Female Adults

Geography

APAC: APAC is projected to contribute 32% by 2023. APAC is the fastest-growing market due to the presence of several countries with the highest consumption of feminine hygiene products, but also because of the production of a broad range of feminine hygiene products, including feminine hygiene washes in the region.



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist feminine hygiene wash market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the feminine hygiene wash market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the feminine hygiene wash market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of feminine hygiene wash market, vendors

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 121.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Be Bodywise, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Daio Paper Corp., Diva International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Ontex BV, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Nature Abani Biotic Pvt. Ltd., The Honest Co. Inc., and Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global feminine hygiene wash market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Female teenagers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Female adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Albaad Deutschland GmbH

12.4 Be Bodywise

12.5 Corman SpA

12.6 COTTON HIGH TECH SL

12.7 Daio Paper Corp.

12.8 Diva International Inc.

12.9 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

12.10 Essity Aktiebolag

12.11 First Quality Enterprises Inc.

12.12 Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

12.13 Kao Corp.

12.14 Kimberly Clark Corp.

12.15 Maxim Hygiene Products Inc.

12.16 Ontex BV

12.17 The Procter and Gamble Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

