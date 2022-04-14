Feminine Probiotic Supplement Market size to grow by USD 565.77 million | Anlit Ltd. and Bayer AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The feminine probiotic supplement market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Anlit Ltd.

Bayer AG

BioGaia AB

Blackmores Ltd.

Chr Hansen Holding AS

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

i-Health Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lifeway Foods Inc.

Probi AB

RENEW LIFE

The Dow Chemical Co.

William Reed Business Media Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is a major market in the region. The significant increase in investments in healthcare research and probiotic development and strong distribution networks in countries such as the US and Canada will drive the feminine probiotic supplement market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The feminine probiotic supplement market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many brick-and-mortar stores have started selling feminine probiotic supplements. The growing demand for these products is enabling vendors to generate significant revenue from sales in these stores. Leading vendors such as Church & Dwight Co. have been providing feminine probiotic supplements in offline channels and have also increased their sales by raising awareness on online platforms.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing prevalence of digestive problems is driving the global feminine probiotic supplement market growth. The use of probiotic supplements can restore digestive health. Thus, the market has witnessed an increase in the demand for these products, which will drive market growth in the coming years.

The presence of stringent government regulations and guidelines is challenging the global feminine probiotic supplement market growth. Stringent regulations hinder the entry of new vendors and create hurdles for new product innovations in the market. Such hindrances will affect the market growth in the forecast period.

Feminine Probiotic Supplement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 565.77 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Anlit Ltd., Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Blackmores Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., i-Health Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Probi AB, RENEW LIFE, The Dow Chemical Co., and William Reed Business Media Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bayer AG

Exhibit 89: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.4 BioGaia AB

Exhibit 93: BioGaia AB - Overview



Exhibit 94: BioGaia AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: BioGaia AB - Key news



Exhibit 96: BioGaia AB - Key offerings

10.5 Blackmores Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Blackmores Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Blackmores Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Blackmores Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Blackmores Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Chr Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 101: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 102: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 104: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

10.7 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 106: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 i-Health Inc.

Exhibit 111: i-Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: i-Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: i-Health Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 114: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 115: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 117: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.10 Probi AB

Exhibit 119: Probi AB - Overview



Exhibit 120: Probi AB - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Probi AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Probi AB - Segment focus

10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 123: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 126: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.12 William Reed Business Media Ltd.

Exhibit 128: William Reed Business Media Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: William Reed Business Media Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: William Reed Business Media Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

