Feminine Product Brand Naked Body & Skin Care Joins GoodGirlPR

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodGirlPR is proud to announce Naked Body & Skin Care as their new client. Naked Body & Skin Care is the premier destination for natural feminine health and skincare products. Each Naked Body & Skin Care product is formulated with natural ingredients without any harsh chemicals. Founded by a former OB/GYN medical assistant, Q, Naked Body & Skin Care takes a natural approach to address skin and body concerns.

Q was inspired to create effective, natural products that would work without toxic chemicals due to her skin problems.

"Back in high school, I was always obsessed with researching different skincare remedies to try on my skin. The benefits of my grandfather residing in Ghana, West Africa, provided me with easy access to certain oil & herbal remedies that he would ship down for me to use. It worked & I wanted to share this with others in hopes of them gaining the same experience," says Q, Founder of Naked Body & Skin Care.

The brand started as a skincare line that expanded into the feminine health space. Q utilized her OB/GYN industry background to create an efficient product that would eliminate female concerns in the vaginal area. It led to creating the brand's #1 best-selling "Yoni" Collection and 100% Charcoal Sanitary Pads. The 100% Charcoal Sanitary Pads are made with pure materials and contain no chemicals, dyes, or fragrances.

"I am the only one in the US with 100% Charcoal Sanitary Pads that remove toxins, get rid of yeast infections, reduce cramps, and eliminate odor," Q explains.

Naked Body & Skin Care will soon release their probiotic vitamins made with natural herbs to support vaginal health, including a boost in the immune system, UTI support, menstrual cycle, and digestive system.

About Naked Body & Skin Care:

Naked Body & Skin Care is more than a brand. It's a lifestyle; "Naked" represents the standard that we've been stripped being yourself, dedication to our best selves and the influence we wish to have on the culture and each other to do the same. "Naked" is a representation of loving the real you and recognizing the words we speak over our lives and others in hopes of heightening positivity and self-love. For more information, visit nakedbodyandskincare.com and follow them on Twitter at @nakedbodyskin and Instagram and Facebook at @nakedbodyandskincare.

Contact:

Nickie Robinson

9179295500

[email protected]

SOURCE Naked Body & Skin Care