Femininity™ Releases Topical Moisturizing Balm for Soothing Vulvar Hydration, Protection

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Femininity™ V Balm (or Vulva Balm) is an all-natural, coconut oil based topical balm designed for external use on the skin surrounding the vaginal opening, called the vulva. This area is the outside part of the female sex organ, comprised of the labia majora and surrounding skin which can become irritated or chafed from dryness and lack of hydration, exercise like walking/running, biking, hiking and similar activities. There is a lack of such products on the market designed specifically for such targeted use, addressing a very common problem many women face.

Femininity V Balm with carton Femininity V Balm - 0.6 oz coconut oil based balm with sea buckthorn oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, lavender oil, and colloidal silver

Femininity™ V Balm provides 3 key benefits: 1) Soothing relief to already irritated skin from chafing, personal grooming, etc. 2) Moisturization that deeply hydrates this area and rejuvenates its particularly sensitive skin. 3) Protection from chafing caused by physical activity.

Femininity™ V Balm is formulated with multiple soothing, moisturizing ingredients to achieve optimal emollient qualities, such as: coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter and sea buckthorn oil. Lavender oil is added to achieve a pleasant scent and colloidal silver to provide a natural antimicrobial/antibacterial action.

This is a perfect companion to the flagship Femininity™ daily dietary supplement, which provides 1 full gram of sea buckthorn oil (also an ingredient in the V Balm) to the user. The supplement provides a healthy dose of omega 7 (palmitoleic acid) giving valuable nutritional support for healthy mucus membranes throughout the human body. Such membranes line the vaginal canal and provide better natural lubricity when fortified with omega 7 supplementation.

V Balm is available in a 0.6 oz propel/repel tube for easy application and storage. It is formulated with mostly organic ingredients, is non-toxic, gluten-free, sulfate-free and non-GMO. The formula is completely without parabens, phthalates, petro-chemicals or artificial preservatives.

Femininity™ V Balm is available now from www.restorefemininity.com and will be available on Amazon by early Jan 2021.

About Femininity™: Femininity is a small company founded for one purpose - to provide the rare omega 7 from Himalayan sea buckthorn to women suffering from an all-to-common problem that isn't discussed nearly enough. Vaginal/feminine dryness. It affects millions of American women daily but doesn't have to be a cause for discomfort, painful sex or lack of confidence in any way. Femininity™ is for all women, all ages, any ethnicity or sexual/gender orientation!

