Feminist Leaders United for a "State of Feminism" Salon at Gloria Steinem's Home
News provided byfeminist.com
Dec 23, 2025, 08:00 ET
A cross-generational gathering explores the future of feminist strategy, narrative power, and the evolution of feminist media.
NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feminist.com marked its 30-year anniversary with an intimate "State of Feminism" salon hosted at the Manhattan home of renowned activist, author, and longtime Feminist.com advisor Gloria Steinem. The private gathering convened leaders across generations—representing media, activism, law, tech, culture, women's health, and community care—for a candid conversation about the current state of feminism, the ways in which feminism is still crucial for addressing so many intersecting issues today and how to create a more equal future. Confirmed attendees included: Gloria Steinem, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Marianne Schnall, Carol Jenkins, Dolores Huerta, Reshma Saujani, Dr. Carol Gilligan, Susan Celia Swan, S. Mona Sinha, Jamia Wilson, and other cross-sector feminist leaders.
The salon echoed Feminist.com's first State of Feminism convening at Steinem's home in 2012, revisiting that intergenerational moment while aligning with the tradition of Talking Circles hosted by Gloria's Foundation—safe spaces built to foster strategy, collaboration, connection and social change.
"We wanted to return to the roots of what makes feminist work powerful," said Marianne Schnall, founder and Executive Director of Feminist.com. "This moment calls for grounding connection amid the barrage of noise and misinformation, and for honest, collaborative conversation among people committed to a more equal, just world."
Participants reflected on:
- the intertwined fight for feminism and democracy
- the escalating backlash to women's rights and representation
- misinformation and efforts to silence feminist movements
- the necessity of intersectional analysis and leadership
- the cultural demand for deeper relationship-building and collaboration
The conversation emphasized that intersectional, intergenerational dialogue is essential movement infrastructure, especially amid political polarization and social uncertainty.
During the salon, Schnall also shared that Feminist.com is embarking on a bold new chapter: a major digital relaunch and a multi-platform evolution into a feminist media and storytelling hub aimed at amplifying organizations, leaders, and voices shaping feminism's future.
"As Feminist.com enters its fourth decade, we're building a living, interconnected ecosystem," Schnall said. "A space where ideas can meet, generations can connect, and feminist storytelling can flourish across media, community, and culture."
Anniversary + Relaunch Initiatives
Launching in 2026, the platform evolution includes:
- a redesigned Feminist.com website
- multimedia storytelling, including interviews, op-eds, video and audio
- a new podcast series hosted by Schnall
- expanded partnerships and feminist journalism collaborations
- programming bridging digital content with in-person convenings
About Feminist.com
Founded in 1995, Feminist.com is one of the longest-running digital platforms dedicated to advancing gender equality, feminist education, and movement-building. For three decades, the nonprofit has served as a trusted resource and publishing space for feminist voices, featuring interviews, essays, news, and tools from global leaders, organizations and grassroots organizers.
SOURCE feminist.com
Share this article