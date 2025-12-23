Feminist Leaders United for a "State of Feminism" Salon at Gloria Steinem's Home

A cross-generational gathering explores the future of feminist strategy, narrative power, and the evolution of feminist media.

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feminist.com marked its 30-year anniversary with an intimate "State of Feminism" salon hosted at the Manhattan home of renowned activist, author, and longtime Feminist.com advisor Gloria Steinem. The private gathering convened leaders across generations—representing media, activism, law, tech, culture, women's health, and community care—for a candid conversation about the current state of feminism, the ways in which feminism is still crucial for addressing so many intersecting issues today and how to create a more equal future. Confirmed attendees included: Gloria Steinem, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Marianne Schnall, Carol Jenkins, Dolores Huerta, Reshma Saujani, Dr. Carol Gilligan, Susan Celia Swan, S. Mona Sinha, Jamia Wilson, and other cross-sector feminist leaders.

The salon echoed Feminist.com's first State of Feminism convening at Steinem's home in 2012, revisiting that intergenerational moment while aligning with the tradition of Talking Circles hosted by Gloria's Foundation—safe spaces built to foster strategy, collaboration, connection and social change.

"We wanted to return to the roots of what makes feminist work powerful," said Marianne Schnall, founder and Executive Director of Feminist.com. "This moment calls for grounding connection amid the barrage of noise and misinformation, and for honest, collaborative conversation among people committed to a more equal, just world."

Participants reflected on:

the intertwined fight for feminism and democracy

the escalating backlash to women's rights and representation

misinformation and efforts to silence feminist movements

the necessity of intersectional analysis and leadership

the cultural demand for deeper relationship-building and collaboration

The conversation emphasized that intersectional, intergenerational dialogue is essential movement infrastructure, especially amid political polarization and social uncertainty.

During the salon, Schnall also shared that Feminist.com is embarking on a bold new chapter: a major digital relaunch and a multi-platform evolution into a feminist media and storytelling hub aimed at amplifying organizations, leaders, and voices shaping feminism's future.

"As Feminist.com enters its fourth decade, we're building a living, interconnected ecosystem," Schnall said. "A space where ideas can meet, generations can connect, and feminist storytelling can flourish across media, community, and culture."

Anniversary + Relaunch Initiatives

Launching in 2026, the platform evolution includes:

a redesigned Feminist.com website

multimedia storytelling, including interviews, op-eds, video and audio

a new podcast series hosted by Schnall

expanded partnerships and feminist journalism collaborations

programming bridging digital content with in-person convenings

About Feminist.com

Founded in 1995, Feminist.com is one of the longest-running digital platforms dedicated to advancing gender equality, feminist education, and movement-building. For three decades, the nonprofit has served as a trusted resource and publishing space for feminist voices, featuring interviews, essays, news, and tools from global leaders, organizations and grassroots organizers.

