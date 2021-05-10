Feminist Spirit Harridan Vodka Takes Home Double Gold at The San Francisco World Spirits Packaging Design Competition

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harridan Vodka, the ultra-premium vodka made with a sense of craftsmanship usually reserved for tequila and whiskey, is thrilled to announce that it was awarded a Double Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition in the Packaging Design Category. The up-and-coming, female-owned vodka also was awarded a Silver Medal in the Vodka tasting category.

"We are beyond thrilled to receive these prestigious awards from the largest international spirits competition in the nation," said Bridgette Taylor, Founder of Harridan Vodka. "We founded Harridan less than a year ago and have since seen the brand scale across retailers in New York City and with a growing fanbase of 'Harridans' all over the country. It is organizations like this one that help our badass brand get the exposure that it so greatly deserves. We are incredibly grateful to the esteemed panel of judges for this recognition, as they are part of making our vision for a premium and well-crafted vodka for today's defiant generation a reality."

Taylor, who graduated from Harvard Business School during the COVID-19 pandemic, created Harridan to defy the tropes of the vodka category and appeal to a burgeoning cohort of stylish, spiritual, and feminist drinkers who are ready for something more considered. Harridan, which means "bossy, belligerent old woman," is not only inspired by today's consumers' growing appreciation of authenticity, but also culture's increasing interest in mysticism.

At 88 proof, Harridan Vodka is gluten-free, distilled from organic ingredients, and offers clean aromas of corn that translate into a smokey and complex tasting experience. Its one-of-a-kind bottles are unlike anything on the market, having been hand-blown from recycled glass in Mexico, sealed with hand-dripped wax, and finished with a letterpress label designed by Teddy Mathias.

Distilled by Joseph Myer at Myer farm in Ovid, NY, Harridan Vodka's recent recognitions at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is a signal of the brand's rapid growth within its competitive set as it forges a unique brand unlike any other in the vodka category. After a successful soft launch at the beginning of 2021, Harridan has launched in 14 liquor stores and restaurants across New York, Florida, and New Jersey, and is a partner to e-commerce platforms such as Drizly and ReserveBar, shipping to 46 states nationwide.

Harridan Vodka is the elevated craft vodka option that speaks for the defiant generation among us. Founder Bridgette Taylor created Harridan Vodka during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when she pursued a growing interest in mixology and realized that the traditional luxury vodka market was underserved. Looking for a product that was premium, complex and defied the status quo, Taylor created the female-owned Harridan Vodka.

Grown by fifth generation farmers at a local distillery in Ovid, New York, Harridan Vodka is distilled in small batches with the sense of craftsmanship usually reserved for tequila and whiskey. Harridan is organic, gluten free and 88 proof versus vodka's traditional 80 proof. Harridan Vodka is available in 750ml at select liquor stores in New York City or at www.harridan.com

