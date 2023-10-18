Femly Wins Big at the 1863 Ventures and Ford Motor Company Fund's HI-HERImpact Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition

News provided by

1863 Ventures

18 Oct, 2023, 12:07 ET

The women-led social enterprise pitch competition awarded $50K to its grand prize winner

DETROIT, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1863 Ventures, an independent, Black-led national business development nonprofit and venture capital accelerator and Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company held their 5th annual HI-HERImpact Pitch Competition this past month in Detroit, Michigan. HI-HERImpact is a pitch competition designed to assist women social entrepreneurs scale their enterprises in order to increase their impact and long term sustainability.

The highly viewed event concluded with the organic period care brand, Femly, delivering a successful pitch to secure the grand prize of $50,000. Femly, known for its organic cotton period products and patent-pending dispensers, is revolutionizing the public restroom experience for individuals seeking a healthier and more sustainable period care option.

"Winning top prize in Hi-HerImpact is transformative for Femly," says CEO Arion Long. "I was overjoyed to receive inbound customer interest for our period care dispensers during our pitch. The financial award, introductions, and support from this competition directly support our growth, job creation, and ability to scale."

In addition, The Lab Drawer secured the second-place award, winning $25,000. This financial support enables them to continue offering STEM education to young individuals in disenfranchised communities. While, Black Girl MATHgic, which provides a monthly subscription box to foster confidence in math, secured third place. They also won the highest number of votes from both the in-person and virtual audience choice competition, granting them a total prize of $20,000.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our winners for their dedication and drive to create positive changes within their communities. These businesses are a testament to the power of innovation and showcase how diverse voices can truly make a change" says 1863 Ventures Founder, Melissa Bradley. "HI-HERImpact's 5th year was an incredible success and we are inspired for the years to come."

Visit 1863 Ventures YouTube to watch the full HI-HERImpact pitch competition. For more information on upcoming competitions and the initiatives 1863 Ventures is leading, visit 1863Ventures.net.

About 1863 Ventures:
1863 Ventures is a leader in providing culturally competent accelerator programs, non-dilutive financing, and mentorship to Black, Latino, and other historically underestimated entrepreneurs. By addressing the unique needs of this demographic, 1863 Ventures assists entrepreneurs in transforming high-potential business ideas into high-growth, profitable companies that generate jobs and wealth for their communities. Learn more at 1863ventures.net.

