Femme Funn Relaunches Site With Branding Focused On Women's Empowerment

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adult toy company and female-led small business Femme Funn is relaunching its website, FemmeFunn.com. With an approach to feminism they've labeled #femmepowerment through social media, the brand has completely revamped their site to better reflect their mission: to give women the confidence to take control over their own pleasure.

The company has always been female-centric, but the relaunch of the site, which touts a modern, brighter, sexier layout, hopes to provide an even bolder and more female-driven approach to the market. "We've added some young new female team members in marketing, customer service, and sales, and the fresh outlook they've provided has led us to revitalize our digital presence, including a site relaunch that showcases just how serious we are about women's empowerment," said Luna Bloom of the Femme Funn Innovation Team. "To us as a brand, that means that we want to literally put the power in our customers' hands. Our new site is full of information and guidance, so that all who visit are equipped with the proper knowledge to choose the toys that are right for them. We want women to feel powerful in taking control over their pleasure and their sexuality, and we don't want that to be taboo. We want them to embrace it and feel good about it."

Femme Funn takes their female consumer seriously; through years of research and development with real women, specific wants and needs were accommodated within new products they've brought to market. Through this R&D, Femme Funn has created the Essenza, a thrusting Rabbit vibrator, and the Momenta, a set of kegel balls that are both weighted and vibrating.

The company's new site launch was preceded by a redesigned booth at the Adult Novelty Manufacturers Expo, where the new "Femmepowered" aesthetic was on display.

Through the rebrand of the Femme Funn site, the team expects to remain on the cutting edge of adult toy technology. "We are constantly designing products and features previously unseen on the market, and we are always aiming to create products that encourage women to feel strong and sexually free," Bloom said. Through the rebrand, the team is making marketing efforts to benefit women, educate the market, break social norms and standards, and first and foremost, focus on women's pleasure.

Femme Funn is based in California and is rooted in the core values of Power, Innovation, and Fun. The business began as a manufacturer with a line of Funn Buddy massagers and has blossomed into an online retailer offering nearly twenty products, and constantly developing new ones. Femme Funn toys are available through their new site, and throughout the United States in many adult toy retailers. For more information, visit FemmeFunn.com.

