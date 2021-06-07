femmebought Announces New Co-CEOs

CHICAGO and TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago and Toronto-based BUSINESS femmebought, a social impact community and women's business accelerator is pleased to announce that the board of directors has named Kristine Givens and Kirsten Ramos as the new co-CEOs effective May 2021. They succeed co-founder Sophia Ruffolo who will continue to serve on the board of directors.

Kristine Givens and Kirsten Ramos

Kristine and Kirsten will bring strong leadership and strategic growth opportunities to femmebought as we continue to expand our Impact Accelerator and peer community designed to support experienced women business owners.

Kristine and Kirsten are energetic, strategic entrepreneurs and business leaders with a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for our mission of accelerating the growth of women-owned businesses. Together they will expand access for individuals to a community of like-minded women business owners who network, skill build, and strategize together through our business accelerator.

We are also proud to announce that Kirsten Ramos will become the new President of the femmebought Impact Accelerator. With Kirsten's 15 years of experience in leadership development and as a strategic advisor to women entrepreneurs, Kirsten is perfectly positioned to expand the Impact Accelerator, which offers mentorship, expert advice, strategic planning, peer group accountability, and strategy resources designed to grow and scale up women-owned businesses.

Since the pilot of the Impact Accelerator and Scholarship Program in January 2021, we have seen the 15 participants successfully scale, hire, pitch, and accelerate the growth of their businesses exponentially. Kirsten's mandate, with the support of co-CEO Kristine, will be to grow the program, including our scholarship program for minority women and women in underrepresented communities (66% of participants are minority women).

Kristine's mandate, with the support of Kirsten, will be to grow the femmebought Visionary community where women come together to network, problem solve, share, learn and grow with the support of like-minded women business owners.

femmebought is a social impact enterprise and has provided support to thousands of women-owned businesses across the US and Canada through its community of women entrepreneurs, business and funding education and its business accelerator focused on strategy development for business growth.

We want to thank Sophia Ruffolo for her vision in building femmebought as CEO and co-founder, and WELCOME Kristine Givens and Kirsten Ramos as our new Co-CEOs.

