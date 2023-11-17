Femometer Smart Ring Provides a Better Solution for Female Fertility

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With an increased infertility rate across the world, there comes an increase in people seeking methods to help them start a family. With 9-years of research and innovation, Femometer optimizes its ovulation tracking products to over 99% accuracy. By using ovulation tracking products, people have a higher chance of getting pregnant each month.[1].

On August 25, 2023, Femometer unveiled its new generation ovulation tracking device- Femometer Smart Ring. This groundbreaking product caters to women seeking to conceive and those grappling with irregular menstrual cycles and sleep disruption. The Femometer Smart Ring is set to redefine the landscape of female health management.

Much like Oura's innovative approach to social sleep features for health trackers, Femometer aims to deliver an innovative solution that empowers women to better understand their body and reproductive health.

Key Features of the Femometer Smart Ring:

1. Real-time BBT Tracking: Continuous monitoring of Basal Body Temperature (BBT) for precision in fertility insights.

2. Predict Fertile Window: Effective planning for conception through ovulation predictions.

3. Uncover Sleep Patterns: In-depth analysis of sleep stages during various menstrual cycle phases and their correlation to fertility.

4. Personalized Recommendations: Tailored suggestions for overall well-being.

5. The Femometer Smart Ring, in tandem with the Femometer App, leverages data-driven fertility tracking and personalized insights to help users optimize their fertility journey.

Listening to Users, Meeting People's TTC Needs.

"Femometer's innovation is driven by user feedback. With over 10 million app users, we deeply understand our audience's needs. The Femometer Smart Ring is a direct response to the demand for advanced fertility tracking tools," said Zahara Miller, Chief Product Officer of Femometer.

Beyond just ovulation tracking, the Femometer Smart Ring empowers users to gain profound insights into their menstrual cycles. By wearing the Smart Ring, users can gain insights into their cycle patterns, hormone fluctuations, and sleep variations.

Anticipating energy fluctuations, and optimizing sleep across different menstrual cycle phases becomes a reality. Priced at $149, the Femometer Smart Ring is accessible to women in the US, Canada, and Europe. It can be purchased on www.femometer.com or Femometer's in-App store.

The product has undergone rigorous testing and holds endorsements, including CE, FC, IC, UKCA, and RoHS certification, underlining its commitment to quality and safety standards.

The introduction of the Femometer Smart Ring marks a paradigm shift in cycle and ovulation tracking, emphasizing reproductive health and wellness, and offering women a powerful tool on their fertility journey.

About Femometer:

Femometer is committed to providing innovative solutions for women's reproductive health and wellness. With a steadfast dedication to health equity and accessibility, Femometer empowers women worldwide with advanced and easy-to-use fertility-tracking tools with high accuracy.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact [email protected].

