FemTec Health Taps GeniusRx as Exclusive Online Pharmacy Partner for D2C Platform Awesome Woman

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FemTec Health , the leading health and beauty sciences company, announced an exclusive partnership with online pharmacy company GeniusRx that will provide Awesome Woman members access to on-demand, door-to-door prescription delivery.

Launching later this month, Awesome Woman is FemTec Health's consumer brand that will provide personalized health and wellness services along with products that are meaningful and effective to women at all life stages. Areas of focus include menopause, fertility, wellness and prevention, reproductive care, sexual wellness, mental health, chronic care, and beyond. GeniusRx will offer Awesome Woman members access to prescriptions at the best price once a prescription has been written.

"Women are ready for a new experience. We believe that a woman deserves a single trusted source that unifies and personalizes her healthcare. It's time for the healthcare industry to transform into an end-to-end personalized experience for every woman, at every stage of her life," said FemTec Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Laura Clapper.

FemTec Health was founded in May 2020 and publicly launched in October 2021 by serial entrepreneur Dr. Kimon Angelides who serves as Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of the company. Previously, Dr. Angelides founded several renowned digital health tech companies including Diabetes America, Vivante Health and EosHealth which was renamed Livongo. Genius Rx was launched in 2020 by telemedicine industry veteran Randy Parker. Both founders believe in solving inefficiencies to fix an expensive, fragmented healthcare experience.

"We're excited to partner with Genius Rx to include pharmacy into the Awesome Woman offering of integrated personalized products and services to support women having the information, power and control to make their own health and wellness decisions from home," said Dr. Angelides. "With Awesome Woman's telehealth services and Genius Rx's competitive pricing and door-to-door accessibility, we remove the stress associated with having to go to the doctor and then to the pharmacy. This is the first of many partnerships we will be announcing to reinvent women's healthcare."

"At GeniusRx, we take a patient-centered approach to help people achieve better health. We do it by providing convenient home delivery of medications and easy access to pharmacists who can provide optimal care and guidance around medications. The GeniusRx platform empowers Awesome Woman to provide medications & pharmaceutical support for key issues in female health such as reproductive health, anxiety, depression, diabetes and more. We want to support women on their health journey and are excited to partner with FemTec on this mission to empower their health and wellness, '' said Randy Parker, CEO of GeniusRx.

About FemTec Health

Founded in May 2020 by Dr. Kimon Angelides and publicly launched in October 2021, FemTec Health is the leading Health and Beauty Sciences Company focused on using technology and data to transform the total healthcare experience for women in every stage of their life cycle. FemTec Health's mission is to revolutionize women's healthcare by using state-of-the-art genomics, predictive intelligence, and digital technologies to create an experience that is unified, coordinated, and provides personalized services and products based on every woman's unique needs. In addition to FemTec Health's direct to consumer offerings, the company also works with employers, health plans, and providers. With offices in New York, Houston, San Diego, London, Barcelona, Athens & Shanghai, FemTec Health currently has over 150 employees and is growing rapidly. Investors, capital and shareholders include Unilever Ventures, e.Ventures, Viking Global, Trinity Capital, and Longmont Capital with more than $38M raised to date. For more information visit www.femtechealth.com.

About GeniusRx

GeniusRx is a full-service digital pharmacy designed to make access to medicine simple, intuitive, and personal. Utilizing technology to disrupt pricing, driving adherence, and deliver convenient & affordable pharmacy products and services, GeniusRx simplifies pharmacy to improve patient outcomes.

As a US based pharmacy licensed in 49 states, GeniusRx is able to offer quality medications, secure purchases, and deliver nationwide. All of that coupled with real-time pharmacy communications and support, all accessible through our health & wellness "hub". GeniusRx's advanced pharmacy dispensing and fulfillment center users the latest in pharmacy automation, intelligence, and technology to provide patients with simple, safe, affordable, and personalized patient care services and medications.

The team at GeniusRx includes industry experts in innovative technology, pharmacy, and healthcare to bring unparalleled industry expertise, expertise and digital innovation to further disrupt pharmacy services at scale.

Visit www.geniusrx.com for more information.

