FemTech Leader Willow ® Adds Diverse Set Of Investors In Extended Series C Round

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow , the company forever changing the way moms pump with the world's first all-in-one, in-bra wearable breast pump with full spill-proof mobility, today announced an additional $26.8 Million in funding through a Series C Extension round - led by Endeavour Vision, alongside NEA (New Enterprise Associates), Pura Vida Investments, Purple Arch Ventures (a part of Alumni Ventures Group), Logos Capital, and Gaingels. This extension brings Willow's total Series C investment to $81.8 Million. With the most innovative breast pump on the market, Willow will use its latest growth capital funding to invest in new products and further expand its reach.

"We are excited to lead Willow's Series C extension to further support the accelerated growth ahead for the company," said Rob Barmann, Partner at Endeavour Vision. "As the innovation leader in its category, we believe that Willow will continue to develop groundbreaking innovations that disrupt the FemTech and MedTech industries."

Recognizing that the functionality of breast pumps hadn't changed in decades, Willow became a pioneer in the FemTech category by reinventing the breast pump. Willow's proprietary, patented technology offers 100% spill-proof mobility for pumping moms, giving them freedom, dignity, and enabling joy in an otherwise stress-inducing aspect of motherhood.

"I'm excited about the growth we've been able to accomplish, and impact we've had, in such a short time, towards our mission of bringing joy to motherhood," said Willow CEO, Laura Chambers. "With this additional funding, we will expand our international presence, grow brand awareness, and accelerate our innovative R&D pipeline of products that solve real problems for moms."

Willow launched as a direct-to-consumer brand, bringing life-changing technology to women experiencing new motherhood. Willow has since expanded to reach moms through retail and insurance channels, and was the fastest growing brand in 2020 in retail for breastfeeding systems, according to NPD Group. Its innovative breast pump has impacted more than 130,000 moms and counting. To learn more about Willow, visit Willowpump.com and follow on Instagram @WillowPump, Facebook and YouTube.

About Willow®

Founded in 2014, Willow ® forever changed the way women pump with the world's first all-in-one, in-bra wearable breast pump. The Willow Wearable Breast Pump features innovative technology that enables total spill-proof mobility while pumping, ditching long tubes, cords, dangling bottles and loud sucking sounds so moms can pump wherever their day takes them.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Willow