FemTech Market size to increase by USD 38.06 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by End-user, Type, and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global femtech market size is estimated to grow by USD 38.06 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global FemTech Market 2023-2027

End-user 1.1 Direct-to-consumer 1.2 Hospitals 1.3 Fertility clinics 1.4 Others Type 2.1 Devices 2.2 Software 2.3 Services 2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America 3.2 Europe 3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

Buy full report at US USD2500 - Buy Now

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

During the coming years, more people will buy directly from companies that sell products for women's health. These companies, called FemTech, use technology to make things like birth control, menstrual health, and fertility solutions. In 2017, the direct-to-consumer part of this market was worth USD 11.6 billion. FemTech businesses are making it easier to talk about things like periods and sexual health. Some started by focusing on pregnancy care but now offer products for different stages of pregnancy. As more companies work on improving women's reproductive health, this part of the market will grow.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The FemTech market is experiencing significant advancements in addressing various health conditions and concerns specific to women. This includes mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, hormonal imbalances, and metabolic syndrome.

Lifestyle habits and poverty rates also play a crucial role in women's health, making digital health solutions increasingly important. FemTech's development encompasses medical devices, wearables, and telemedicine services that cater to reproductive health, menstrual health, and menopausal symptoms.

Venture capitalists and investment interests are recognizing the potential of this sector, leading to the creation of innovative fertility tracking and family planning technologies. These advancements are revolutionizing women's healthcare and improving overall aging-related health.

Market Overview

In the rapidly evolving world of technology, FemTech market emerges as a significant sector, focusing on innovative solutions designed specifically for women's health and needs. This niche industry encompasses various areas such as menstrual technology, fertility tracking, pregnancy and childcare, and women's sexual and reproductive health.

Products like menstrual cups, period tracking apps, and telemedicine platforms revolutionize women's lives, making their experiences more comfortable and convenient.

The market is projected to reach unprecedented heights, driven by increasing awareness, technological advancements, and a growing consumer base.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio