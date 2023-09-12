FemTech Market to grow by USD 38.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 49% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The femtech market is expected to grow by USD 38.07 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (direct-to-consumer, hospitals, fertility clinics, and others), type (devices, software, services, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the femtech market in the region will likely be driven by the presence of a well-established healthcare system that provides high-quality women's healthcare facilities through infertility clinics and hospitals. The infertility rate in smokers is twice as high as in non-smokers. In women, the risk of fertility problems increases with the number of cigarettes smoked daily. In addition, the USA was a major revenue contributor to the market in 2022 as the high rate of female infertility and related disorders, such as obesity, is steadily increasing, thereby increasing the cases of infertility in women. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global FemTech Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Chiaro Technology Ltd., FemTec Health, Flo Health UK Ltd., HeraMED, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Maven Clinic Co., Natural Cycles Nordic AB, Naya Health, Savantini Ltd., The Flex Co., Tia Inc., Uniq Health Inc., Upward Labs Holdings Inc., Willow Innovations Inc., WOOM Fertility S.L., YS BRANDS PVT. LTD., BioWink GmbH, IBREVE Ltd., NIRAMAI Health Analytix Pvt. Ltd., and Roman Health Ventures Inc.

Chiaro Technology Ltd. - The company offers Femtech products such as electric breast pumps and manual breast pumps, under its brand Elvie.

FemTech Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market has been segmented by end-user (direct-to-consumer, hospitals, fertility clinics, and others), type (devices, software, services, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the direct-to-consumer segment will be significant during the forecast period. The FemTech companies are mainly technology-based and customer-focused businesses providing solutions for women's health issues.

FemTech Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increase in rate of infertility and obesity-related cases in women

Increasing prevalence of sexual dysfunctions in women

Increasing focus on digital health solutions

The increasing prevalence of sexual dysfunctions in women is driving growth in the femtech market. Sexual dysfunction is common in women and is associated with loss of desire, difficulty reaching orgasm, and pain during sex. It is believed that the occurrence of sexual dysfunction in women is due to hormonal factors, irregular menstruation, amenorrhea, insufficient vaginal lubrication, and miscarriage. In addition, sexual dysfunction in women can be caused by various chronic diseases, such as diabetes. Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases in the world. Furthermore, some clinical manifestations such as overweight, hypertension, obesity, metabolic syndrome, smoking, and atherogenic dyslipidemia may occur in diabetic patients as risk factors for dysfunction. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this femtech market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the femtech market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the femtech market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of femtech market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

