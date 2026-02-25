femtoAI and ABOV Deliver Ultra-Efficient Edge AI For Consumer Electronics

ABOV and femtoAI to lead edge inference into the future with new 5 year deal

SAN BRUNO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- femtoAI , the leading edge AI inference platform announced the expansion of a strategic partnership with ABOV Semiconductor, a leading supplier of microcontrollers (MCUs) for digital appliances, remote controls, and home automation systems for Tier 1 OEMs. Together, femtoAI and ABOV will deliver an end-to-end, ultra-efficient solution for brands deploying local AI in consumer devices.

femtoAI and ABOV executives at deal signing.

Following an initial collaboration in 2024, femtoAI and ABOV have agreed to a five year contract where femtoAI's proprietary chip, the Sparse Processing Unit 001 (SPU-001), will be packaged alongside ABOV's MCUs series with femtoAI's AI tools for customers who are adding AI applications on devices for human language interfaces and predictive diagnostics yet require low-cost, power-efficient solutions. Together, ABOV and femtoAI deliver an ultra-efficient solution that scales the prevalence of edge computing.

"There's a lot of questions about where AI adoption really is and really driving new revenue but what most people don't realize is that there's quite a bit of AI being deployed in their everyday tech products. Together with ABOV, we empower customers to add AI features that actually improve their products, economically and with good ROI for the brand," said Sam Fok, CEO and co-founder of femtoAI.

"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with femtoAI through the ADAM-100 and AI MCUs that enable true deep-learning based AI features across a wide range of consumer electronics." shared Won Choi, CEO of ABOV Semiconductor. "By combining FemtoAI's efficient SPU technology with ABOV's robust MCU and manufacturing expertise, we are accelerating the development of Edge AI MCUs with advanced on-device intelligence for power- and cost-sensitive home appliances and consumer applications."

Powering human AI interactions with brain-inspired design

The growth of its relationship with ABOV is one example of the strong response to femtoAI's uniquely full-stack platform. As a leader in edge computing, femtoAI has always understood its technology would be at the fingertips of end consumers. In order to create a more "human" engagement when someone is, for example, asking their smart home for outfit ideas based on the outdoor temperature, femtoAI's software and silicon enables on-device inference that is inspired by the most efficient processor we can point to: the human brain. This synthesis of engineering and neuroscience gives femtoAI's customers an unfair advantage in delivering AI into their devices. FemtoAI unlocks previously only-imagined features, puts more value into products, ultimately, and allows brands to deliver a better experience for their customers.

About ABOV Semiconductor

ABOV Semiconductor is a prominent South Korea–based fabless company with over 20 years of expertise. The company has delivered more than 8 billion MCUs to leading global brands, powering everyday electronics worldwide. By integrating advanced on-device AI capabilities with robust MCU R&D, ABOV empowers customers to bring sophisticated edge intelligence across Smart Home Appliances, Advanced Mobility, and Intelligent Industrial Systems, and continues to pursue its vision of becoming the 'Global Top Edge AI MCU Innovator.' For more information, please visit www.abovsemi.com .

About femtoAI

femtoAI is a Silicon Valley-based technology company dedicated to empowering AI on every device. Founded by researchers from the Brains in Silicon Lab at Stanford University, their technology takes inspiration from neuromorphic computing with principles such as sparsity and locality that enables developers and enterprises to deploy high-performance models in low-resource environments. From wearables and household appliances to robotics, femtoAI brings the joy of AI to every device. Learn more at www.femto.ai . Developers looking to get started today can join the femtoAI Developer Portal at developer.femto.ai .

