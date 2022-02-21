FEN Industries Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label for Terreplenish® Soil Microbes

SKOKIE, Ill., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FEN announced today that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product label. The product, Terreplenish®, has 97% biobased content.

Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred Program, an initiative created by the Farm Bill. The primary goal of the BioPreferred Program is to increase the development, purchase, and use of biobased products.

Utilizing renewable biobased materials displace the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals.

Biobased products have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that exacerbate global climate change. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

"Terreplenish® Soil Regenerating Microbes sequester 45-60lbs of nitrogen per growing season, providing an alternative to petroleum derived fertilizer products," said Cathy Scratch, FEN Founder.

"We applaud FEN Industries for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product label," said Kate Lewis, USDA BioPreferred Program. "Products like Terreplenish® contribute to an ever-expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities and decreases our reliance on petroleum."

According to a report that USDA released in 2019, biobased products contributed more than $500 billion to the U.S. economy and estimated reduction of fossil fuels associated GHG emissions from biobased products equivalent to approximately 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2). The increased production of biobased products contributes to the development and expansion of the U.S. bioeconomy - where society looks to agriculture for sustainable sources of fuel, energy, chemicals, and products.

About FEN Industries: A fen is a unique ecosystem that nurtures bio-nutrient diversity and conserves water as a necessary buffer between habitats that naturally siphons toxins. FEN Industries is an accelerated composting technology company that creates Terreplenish® - an OMRI Listed, 97% certified biobased product and approved by California Department of Agriculture.

The high cost of nitrogen fertilizer can be reduced significantly with the addition of Terreplenish® soil regenerating microbes while providing many other benefits like pathogen control, phosphorous control, and better plant emergence scores. Additional revenue can be generated by participating in the many phosphorous reduction programs and carbon sequestration projects.

To learn more about Terreplenish and uses please visit https://www.terreplenish.com. To learn more about the USDA Certified Biobased Product label please visit www.biopreferred.gov

